China said on Monday that it had the highest number of coronavirus infections since March, as much of the world is facing outbreaks of new outbreaks.

CLICK TO GET THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS

Reuters reported that China's health commission announced 61 new cases of coronavirus, which was the majority of cases since March 6, when 75 new cases were reported. Johns Hopkins reported that China has seen 86,000 official cases and 4,600 deaths. The United States has seen 4.2 million cases and 146,000 deaths. There have been questions about the accuracy of the Beijing figures.

China recovers, the consulate closes us

Worldwide, more than 15.7 million infections and more than 640,000 deaths have been reported, according to data compiled from government announcements from Johns Hopkins University. Experts say all of those numbers underestimate the true cost of the pandemic, due to limited evidence and other problems.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Saturday, China reported 46 cases on the mainland, according to Reuters.

Associated Press contributed to this report.