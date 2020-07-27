China Retaliates, Closes Chengdu Consulate

CHENGDU, China – The United States closed its consulate in the city of Chengdu, southwest China, on Monday, the victim of mounting tensions between world powers.

China ordered the mission to be closed late last week in retaliation for a US order to close the Chinese Consulate in Houston earlier the same week.

The eye-for-an-eye closures marked a significant escalation in the multiple disputes between the two countries on a variety of issues, including trade, technology, security and human rights.

A State Department statement said the Chengdu Consulate suspended operations at 10 a.m.

"The consulate has been at the center of our relations with people in western China, including Tibet, for 35 years," the statement said. "We are disappointed by the decision of the Chinese Communist Party and will strive to continue reaching out to people in this important region through our other positions in China."

The United States has four other consulates in China and an embassy in Beijing.

The American flag was removed at the Chengdu mission at 6:18 a.m., China's state-run CCTV television network said on its social media account.

Police closed an area of ​​two or three blocks around the consulate, cutting off virtually any view of the property, including the flag. Some vehicles were allowed in after police checks, and others could be seen moving in the distance.

Moving trucks arrived at the United States consulate the day before and left a few hours later. On Sunday night, flatbed trailers entered the complex. Later he came up with a large shipping container and a crane.

Before the area closed, the impending closure of the consulate drew a steady stream of spectators over the weekend when Chengdu, like Houston, found itself in the limelight of international politics.

People stopped to take selfies and photos, crowding a sidewalk filled with shoppers and families with strollers on a sunny day in Chengdu City, the capital of Sichuan province. A small boy posed with a small Chinese flag before plainclothes police chased him away as foreign media cameras approached.

Police closed the street and sidewalk in front of the consulate and set up metal barriers along the sidewalk across the tree-lined road.

Uniformed and plainclothes officers stood guard on either side of the barriers after scattered incidents following Chengdu's announcement on Friday, including a man who blew up firecrackers and hackers cursing foreign media filming videos and photos of the scene.

A man who got tired of unfurling a large banner on Sunday night who called an open letter to the Chinese government was quickly removed.

Earlier, a bus left the consulate grounds and what appeared to be embassy personnel spoke to plainclothes police before retreating behind the property's solid black doors. It was unclear who or what was on the bus.

Three medium-size trucks arrived and left a few hours later, and cars with diplomatic plates left in the middle.

The United States alleged that the Houston consulate was a nest for Chinese spies trying to steal data from facilities in Texas, including the Texas A&M medical system and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center at Houston. China said the allegations were "malicious slander".