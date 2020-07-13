China sanctions Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio for criticism

China sanctioned U.S. Senators Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz, the Foreign Ministry announced Monday.

Two staunch critics of China, Rubio (R-Fla.) And Cruz (R-Tx.) Were included alongside Representative Chris Smith (R-NJ) and Sam Brownback, Donald Trump's Ambassador General for International Religious Freedom, for Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying in her announcement of the sanctions.

Hua said the sanctions would take effect on Monday, although he did not elaborate on what they would entail. All four will be prohibited from traveling to the communist country.

The spokeswoman said this move is retaliation for actions taken by the United States to punish Beijing for its treatment of Uighur Muslims, an ethnic minority group that is forcibly detained in concentration camps in China.

Hua argued that the efforts of the United States and those four actors "seriously damaged China and the United States." relations."

Senators Rubio and Cruz did not immediately respond to the Mail's request for comment.

With posts