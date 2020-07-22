China says the United States orders it to close its consulate in Houston

BEIJING – The United States has ordered China to close its consulate in Houston in what a Chinese official called a scandalous and unjustified action that will sabotage relations between the two countries.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin condemned the move, which comes at a time of mounting tensions between the world's two largest economies. He warned of firm countermeasures if the United States does not reverse its decision.

"The unilateral closure of the Chinese consulate general in Houston in a short period of time is an unprecedented escalation of its recent actions against China," Wang said at a daily press conference.

In addition to its embassy in Beijing, the United States has five consulates in mainland China, according to its website. They are in Shanghai, Guangzhou, Chengdu, Wuhan, and Shenyang.

The United States said in a brief statement that the consulate was ordered closed "to protect the intellectual property and private information of Americans." He did not provide any details.

"The United States will not tolerate the PRC's violations of our sovereignty and intimidation of our people, nor have we tolerated the PRC's unfair business practices, theft of American jobs and other egregious behavior," said the State Department spokesman. Morgan Ortagus. said.

Media reports in Houston said authorities had responded to reports of a fire at the consulate. Witnesses said people were burning documents in what appeared to be trash cans, the Houston Chronicle reported, citing police.

Police were told that the occupants were released until 4 p.m. Friday to leave the property, the Chronicle said.

Houston police said in a tweet that officers responded to the call for "an encounter with the firefighter" at the Chinese Consulate building at 3417 Montrose Blvd. The tweet said smoke was observed in an outdoor patio area and that officers were not allowed to enter the building.