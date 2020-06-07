China signals & # 39; new era & # 39; for architecture with ban on supertall skyscrapers and copycat buildings

Written by Oscar Holland, CNN

The end of "copycat" buildings and the banning of skyscrapers over 500 meters (1,640 feet) are among the new Chinese government guidelines for architects, property developers and urban planners.

Outlining what he calls a "new era" for China's cities, a circular issued by the country's Housing Ministry and the National Development and Reform Commission earlier this year also proposes other radical measures to ensure that buildings "embody the spirit "of its surroundings and" highlight Chinese Characteristics ".

With height restrictions already in place in places like Beijing, and a 2016 government directive calling for the end of "extra-large, xenocentric, and strange" buildings, the guidelines appear to formalize the changes that were already underway.

Shenzhen Ping An Finance Center is currently the fourth tallest building in the world. Credit: ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP / Getty Images

But according to Chinese architecture experts, some of the less conspicuous suggestions, such as an appeal for heritage protection, a designer credit system, and the appointment of chief architects, may indicate a more subtle evolution in the way they are planned. China's cities. .

"The document is not just about height," Li Shiqiao, a professor of Asian architecture at the University of Virginia, said in a telephone interview. "It is about Chinese culture, the urban context, the spirit of the city and the appearance of modernity."

"This has been in the academic discussion a lot, but somehow not in a government document until now."

Cut to size

Of the 10 completed buildings that measure over 500 meters worldwide, half are in mainland China.

Among them are the second tallest skyscraper on the planet, the twisted Shanghai Tower at 632 meters (2,073 feet) high and the Shenzhen Ping An Finance Center, which measures 599 meters (1,965 feet) from base to tip. .

Over the past two years, they have been joined by the Beijing Citic Tower and the Tianjin CTF Finance Center, the seventh and ninth tallest buildings in the world, respectively. But the tide against tall skyscrapers has been turning for some time.

The number of new buildings measuring 200 meters (656 feet) or more in China decreased by almost 40% last year, according to construction data from the Council of Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH). In the central business district of downtown Beijing, a height restriction was already being applied to the new proposals – a limit of only 180 meters (591 feet) according to a 2018 report by real estate company Jones Lang LaSalle.

Elsewhere in the country, the Wuhan Greenland Center had a projected height cut of 636 meters (2,087 ft) to less than 500, a decision made in 2018 after construction began, requiring a significant redesign, with local media citing airspace regulations. Since then, the Suzhou Hungnam Center has reduced its planned height from 729 meters (2,392 feet) to 499 meters (1,637 feet), and upcoming skyscrapers in the cities of Chengdu and Shenyang also "suffer the same fate," according to the state tabloid. . Global times.

Fei Chen, professor of architecture at the University of Liverpool in the UK, described the 500-meter limit as "quite arbitrary," adding that skyscrapers that measure 499 meters are "still very, very tall buildings." But the new document confirms the growing intolerance to buildings that are "out of scale or out of context," he said.

Chen also noted official concern about the "reckless" use of tall buildings, where real estate companies use expensive and unprofitable towers to mark their developments, or by local governments to put their cities on the map.

"(The guidelines) respond to the identity crisis that we have all noticed since the 1980s, when cities began to borrow standards and types of buildings from international contexts," he said in a telephone interview. "And since the 1990s, cities have been promoted as competitive in the marketplace through the construction of landmarks and large public buildings."

As such, the new restrictions have to do with both the economy and design. Above a certain height, the cost of building skyscrapers increases exponentially with each additional floor. China's horizons are now filled with unfinished towers as economic growth slows and developers face credit crunch.

Workers on top of the Wuhan Greenland Center, which remains unfinished eight years after construction began. Credit: STR / AFP / Getty Images

According to CTBUH data, around 70 Chinese buildings that should have been over 200 meters are currently "on hold" as construction has begun. Three of them were expected to measure more than 500 meters, including Tianjin's elevated Goldin Finance 117, which began construction more than a decade ago. The aforementioned Wuhan Greenland Center has remained unfinished and largely intact since 2017, despite having reduced its planned height.

In Li's view, the new government measures embody a "new paradigm" for Chinese cities, one less dependent on marketable skyscrapers and speculative financing. To illustrate the change, he compares the Pudong district of Shanghai, the burgeoning financial district that has gone from almost nothing in the past two decades, to Xiongan, a completely new city being built 100 kilometers southwest of Beijing. Unlike Pudong, the new satellite city of 2.5 million people will be relatively low, with its property market subject to strict state controls.

"If you take Pudong as the paradigm of Chinese urbanization from 2000 until today, then you see Xiongan, who is not dominated by real estate speculation or iconic buildings, as the new paradigm … then that is a surprising change. You are witnessing. "

A new framework

However, Li contends that the 500-meter-high restriction is, from an academic point of view, "probably the least interesting part" of the new government guidelines.

Elsewhere, the circular contains a range of other measures, including the prohibition of "plagiarism, imitation and imitating behavior." China's Eiffel Tower itself and the London-inspired city of Thames outside Shanghai are two of the most extreme and ridiculous examples of how faux architecture flourished in the 2000s.

A replica of the Eiffel Tower in Tianducheng, a luxury real estate development in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province. Credit: JOHANNES EISELE / AFP / Getty Images

This official change, again, may simply reflect China's changing design culture. But an explicit ban on plagiarism could be useful in a country where "the degree of quality is so diverse," Chen said.

"There is already a recognition in the architecture industry that (copying) is not welcome," he said. "But China is huge and some cities are better than others."

"In cities on the east coast, or in more developed areas, architects have better design skills, so they produce better buildings. But in inland cities you still see buildings that copy other styles or architectural languages , and that is not very good. design. "

The government document also proposes a credit system, and, conversely, a blacklist, for architects, to encourage compliance with planning laws and regulations. It warns against the demolition of historic buildings, traditional architecture or even old trees to make way for new developments, a move commensurate with the increasing emphasis on heritage preservation in China. (Two Shanghai art museums, created from disused industrial oil tanks and a former power plant, are among recent high-profile renovation projects in a country once known for indiscriminately razing old structures.)

But one of the government's new suggestions proposes something entirely new in China: top architects for each city.

Moscow and Barcelona are among the cities that already designate an individual to approve or veto new proposals. Li welcomed the idea as a way to ensure that the designs fit the overall urban context.

"The question is whether ensuring uniformity means that a city becomes predictable and uninteresting, or whether a certain degree of creativity is really maintained," he added. "But we have a new generation (of Chinese designers) who is excellent at both maintaining the urban fabric and creating very interesting architecture. The key is to institute a system that ensures that process."

The Chongqing skyline in southwest China. Credit: Wang Zhao / AFP / Getty Images

It remains to be seen how, or even if, the government's most exploratory suggestions are realized. The new guidelines provide a broad framework for cities, but the finer details need to be resolved at the local level, said Chen, whose research focuses on urban governance in China.

Characterizing the circular as a series of red lines that should not cross (more "do not" than "two"), he also suggested that work is still required to positively articulate what constitutes good design.

"There are policies and documents that talk about what you should not do … which is good, but they have never said what you should do, "he explained." Urban architects and designers can benefit from fairly specific guidance on what good design is.

"But this must be related to the local context, so I would not expect the national government to produce guidelines like this. What works in one context may not work in another."