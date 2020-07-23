China successfully launches mission to Land Rover on Mars

China launched its first all-local Mars mission on Thursday when it attempts to join the United States to successfully land a spacecraft on the red planet.

The Tianwen-1 mission was launched on a Long March-5 carrier rocket around 12:40 p.m. from Hainan Island, south of mainland China. China's tandem spacecraft, with an orbiter and a rover, will reach Mars in about seven months.

"It is surprising that another nation has launched the Mars case," said Dr. Katarina Miljkovic, a planetary scientist at Curtin University in Australia. "It's more like this space marathon that we all want to run."

TOM COTTON RIPS NY TIMES TO RUN CHINA SCIENTIST OP-ED US VIRUS RESPONSE

If all goes as planned, it will be China's first successful mission to Mars, after a failed attempt in 2011. During that attempt, a Chinese orbiter accompanying a Russian mission was lost when the spacecraft failed to leave orbit. of Earth after launch from Kazakhstan Eventually burns in the atmosphere.

Meanwhile, the Chinese Long March-5 rocket was unable to launch earlier this year.

Launch commander Zhang Xueyu said the rocket was flying normally about 45 minutes after it took off.

"The Mars rover has entered precisely the programmed orbit," he said in brief comments that are shown live on the state television network CCTV.

The rocket carried the probe for 36 minutes before placing it in the loop path. It is configured to go beyond Earth's orbit before reaching Mars' most distant orbit around the sun.

The next challenge is for the probe to "continue to operate when it reaches Mars and survives the entrance and landing." said Dr. Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics.

NASA MARS 2020 PERSEVERANCE ROVER: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

In an article published earlier this month in Nature Astronomy, mission chief engineer Wan Weixing said that Tianwen-1 would orbit around Mars in February before attempting a landing in April or May.

It marked the second flight to Mars this week, after an UAE orbiter took off on a rocket from Japan on Monday. The United States aims to launch Perseverance, its most sophisticated Mars rover, from Cape Canaveral, Florida, next week.

Landing on Mars is notoriously difficult. Only the US has successfully landed a spacecraft on Martian soil, doing so eight times since 1976. NASA's InSight and Curiosity rovers are still operating today. Six other spacecraft are exploring Mars from orbit: three Americans, two Europeans, and one from India.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

China's secret space program has developed rapidly in recent decades. Yang Liwei became the first Chinese astronaut in 2003, and last year, Chang’e-4 became the first spacecraft in any country to land on the other side of the moon.

Associated Press contributed to this report.