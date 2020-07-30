China Takes A Stunning Photo Of Earth And Moon From Mars Probe

China managed to launch its mission to Mars before NASA sends its Perseverance rover into the sky, beginning the mission on July 23. The Mars probe headed for the Red Planet right now will provide China with a wealth of data and observations from the alien world, but it still has a long way to go before it arrives.

Meanwhile, the China National Space Administration took the time to look in its rear-view mirror and capture a fantastic image of the probe's home planet and its moon. The image, which was released by the Xinhua News Agency, is a friendly reminder that China is quickly catching up with other world powers in the race to explore space.

As Xinhua explains, the photo was taken on July 27 and the spacecraft was sailing at a distance of around 1.2 million km from Earth. As you can see in the image, the Moon seems much larger than the most distant Earth.

The mission itself is a big problem for China, as it will include not only an orbiter to monitor the planet from above, but also a rover that will be sent to the surface to explore and analyze various things. It is also the first Chinese rover mission to Mars, putting it on the same level as other world powers traveling to space like the United States.

In a recent article, the science team behind the Tianwen-1 mission revealed all the high-tech gear coming for the trip:

"There are 13 scientific charges on the Tianwen-1 mission in total. The seven instruments on board the orbiter comprise two cameras, the Mars orbiting subsurface scanning radar, the Mars mineralogy spectrometer, the Mars magnetometer, the Mars ion and neutral particle analyzer, and the energy particle analyzer. from Mars. The six instruments installed in the rover include the multispectral camera, the terrain camera, the Mars-Rover subsurface exploration radar, the Mars surface composition detector, the Mars magnetic field detector and the Mars meteorology monitor "

It is a lot of instruments, and China has some very specific objectives for the mission. It hopes to map the Martian surface, examine the soil and ice distribution across the planet, and even measure the thin Martian atmosphere and how it affects the planet's climate.

Meanwhile, NASA's Perseverance rover mission is slated to launch on July 30. The mission will include the rover itself, as well as the first Mars helicopter that, if things go well, will become the first aircraft to fly to the skies on another planet.