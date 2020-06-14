China tanker explosion leaves 19 dead, nearly 200 injured, authorities say

At least 19 people died and nearly 200 were injured after a tanker truck exploded in southeast China on Saturday, according to authorities.

The truck was carrying liquefied natural gas (LNG) when it exploded around 4:45 p.m. on the Shenyang-Haikou Expressway south of Shanghai in Zhejiang province, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

After the initial explosion, a second explosion occurred when the damaged truck fell off the highway into a factory workshop, local officials told the news agency.

The explosions caused extensive damage to nearby buildings.

The state media video showed a large explosion and the resulting fire.

One photo showed firefighters hosing down a row of buildings with facades destroyed until late at night.

The Wenling city government's information office said on its social media account that the houses and workshops collapsed and 189 people were treated at six hospitals.

A worker at a nearby restaurant told Xinhua that the blast shattered the windows of his home, but that his mother and brother were unharmed.

Wenling deputy mayor Zhu Minglian said more than 2,600 rescue workers were deployed to the site as efforts to find survivors continue, the BBC reported.

The explosion is now under investigation.

China, which has built an extensive national road network, has seen an increase in vehicle traffic and fatal accidents.

According to the World Health Organization, more than 200,000 people die each year in China in traffic accidents.

In rural areas, most of the deceased are drivers of two-wheelers or pedestrians, while in cities, the WHO says that drivers and passengers of cars and electric bicyclists are at higher risk.

Associated Press contributed to this report.