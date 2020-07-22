China threatens retaliation after saying the United States ordered it to close the Houston consulate

China on Wednesday condemned what it called an "unprecedented escalation" by the United States and threatened to retaliate after claiming that it was abruptly ordered to close its Chinese consulate in Houston, according to reports.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a daily news conference Tuesday that the government had been told without warning to shut down the consulate on Tuesday.

He said the consulate had been operating normally on Tuesday and called the alleged move an "unprecedented escalation," according to the South China Morning Post.

"China demands that the United States reverse the wrong decision. If the United States moved forward, China would take the necessary countermeasures, "said Wang.

The documents were burned inside the consulate courtyard Tuesday night, KPRC-TV reported in Houston.

"You could smell the paper burning," a witness told the station. "But, all the firefighters were surrounding the building. They couldn't get in."

"The United States asked China to close the Consulate General in Houston in 72 hours. This is a crazy move," wrote Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of the Global Times on Twitter.

KPRC reported that the consulate was ordered to close Friday along with a complex where many consulate employees live, citing police sources.

Beijing called the alleged eviction a violation of international law, according to Reuters.

The State Department did not immediately respond to an after-hours email sent by Fox News.

Associated Press contributed to this report.