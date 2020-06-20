China to create controversial Hong Kong security office

China's state news agency announced on Saturday the government's intentions to create a new national security office in Hong Kong, in a highly controversial move toward strengthening its security reach in the semi-autonomous region.

The Xinhua News Agency also reported that the new regulations will require all Hong Kong government agencies, from finance to immigration, to report directly to the central government in China.

An executive government is reportedly to be appointed by the Central People's Government, which is an "organ" of the People's Republic of China, which will preside over the responsibilities of "safeguarding" China's national security interests.

The new security office will analyze national security situations in Hong Kong and "provide comments and suggestions for major strategies and policies," according to the Xinhua report.

China on Friday passed a draft of the new national security laws, targeting four new levels of criminal offenses in Hong Kong, including succession, subversion of state power, local terrorist activities, and collaboration with foreign or foreign forces. to jeopardize national security.

However, China has not clarified how each of these crimes is determined.

The new security measures proposed by the Chinese government have received widespread criticism from the United States and other nations.

The Group of Seven (G-7) condemned China's efforts to exercise greater security powers over Hong Kong in a statement earlier this week, saying, "This action would restrict and threaten the fundamental rights and freedoms of the entire population. protected by the government of law and the existence of an independent justice system. "

"China's decision is not in compliance with the Hong Kong Basic Law and its international commitments under the principles of the legally binding Sino-British Joint Declaration, registered with the UN," said the G-7 statement. "The proposed national security law would risk seriously undermining the principle of" One country, two systems "and the high degree of autonomy of the territory."

The Chinese government is trying to enact Article 23 of the Basic Law, which was established after the British surrendered the semi-autonomous territory in 1997 from the previous colonial government.

The article reported that Hong Kong "will enact laws on its own to prohibit any act of treason, secession, sedition (or) subversion against the Central People's Government." However, said law was never approved due to widespread protests.

"We strongly regret and strongly oppose the joint statement issued by the G-7 foreign ministers," a spokesman for the Chinese ministry said in response to the statement earlier this week. "China's determination to promote the national security law in Hong Kong is unshakable."

Setting up a new security office in Hong Kong is just one additional step China is taking to exert more control over Hong Kong after years of protests for democracy in the region.

Demonstrations erupted in 2019 after the Chinese government sought to pass an extradition bill that would allow China to extradite "criminals" from Hong Kong to mainland China for trial.

Chinese government officials have argued that Hong Kong has become a safeguard for "criminals".

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo openly criticized China's measures to exercise more control over the region, declaring last month that "Hong Kong no longer enjoys a high degree of autonomy."

Tawain and the UK have announced efforts to help Hong Kong citizens leave as China tightens its grip on the region, including offering a path to UK citizenship for up to three million Hong residents. Kong.

The State Department could not immediately be reached for comment on China's latest push to increase security control in Hong Kong.

Associated Press contributed to this report.