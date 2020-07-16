China's economy is growing again. That is good news for the rest of the world.

The world's second-largest economy grew 3.2% in the April-June period compared to the previous year, according to government statistics released Thursday. That's better than the 2.5% growth analysts polled by Refinitiv expected.

It also means that China avoided the recession. In the first quarter, the $ 14 trillion economy contracted 6.8%, the worst single-quarter decline since China began publishing those figures in 1992. That was also the first time that China reported a contraction. economic since 1976.

Growth this quarter would confirm that "the post-virus recovery is underway in China, at least one or two quarters ahead of the rest of the world," analysts at ANZ Research wrote in a report published before GDP figures were announced. ..

The rebound was widely expected by analysts. China, the first epicenter of the outbreak and the first in the world to impose draconian measures to quell the virus, was also the first major economy to reopen.