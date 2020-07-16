China's economy is growing again. That is good news for the rest of the world.

The world's second-largest economy grew 3.2% in the April-June period compared to the previous year, according to government statistics released Thursday. That's better than the 2.5% growth analysts polled by Refinitiv expected.
It also means that China avoided the recession. In the first quarter, the $ 14 trillion economy contracted 6.8%, the worst single-quarter decline since China began publishing those figures in 1992. That was also the first time that China reported a contraction. economic since 1976.
Growth this quarter would confirm that "the post-virus recovery is underway in China, at least one or two quarters ahead of the rest of the world," analysts at ANZ Research wrote in a report published before GDP figures were announced. ..
China's rapid return to growth could herald good news for the rest of the world.
The International Monetary Fund said in June that the global economy could contract 4.9% in 2020, less than its April forecast. The IMF at that time projected that the recovery would happen more gradually than previously expected.
But "the recession could be less severe than expected if economic normalization is progressing faster than currently expected in areas that have reopened," the organization said. He projected that China's economy will grow 1% this year, better than expected contractions in the United States and Europe.
– This is a developing story and will be updated.