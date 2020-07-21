China's movie theaters are back in business

The China Film Administration announced late last week that movie theaters in "low risk" areas could reopen starting Monday with some precautions. Members of the public are required to wear masks and perform temperature checks, and theaters are expected to operate at 30% of capacity. Eating and drinking in the theater is also prohibited.

The "low risk" requirement effectively means that most of the country should be able to reopen theaters, according to the Global Times, a state tabloid.

Ticket sales for Monday's box office topped 2.8 million yuan ($ 400,000) just before 5 p.m. local time, according to Maoyan, a major Chinese ticketing platform.

The Chinese film "A First Farewell" about a child from Xinjiang, along with the 2017 Pixar film "Coco" and the Chinese thriller "Sheep Without A Shepherd" garnered the most presales, according to the Global Times.