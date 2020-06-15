China's new coronavirus outbreak prompts Beijing to take "wartime" measures

The cases are linked to the Xinfadi market in the southwest of the city, which supplies most of the capital's fresh fruits and vegetables. The market, which also sells meat and seafood, has been closed since Saturday.
The sudden reappearance of the virus in Beijing, previously considered among the safest cities in the country, has raised the possibility of a second wave of infections and the possible reintroduction of the types of blockades that had previously stopped and hit much of the country. the economy.
"Wartime" measures
Authorities imposed a blockade on 11 residential complexes near the market, strictly prohibiting anyone from entering or leaving. Residents will be checked for temperature and informed daily, and will be provided with their daily food and necessities.
Beijing also launched mass nucleic acid tests for the coronavirus, establishing 193 sampling booths across the city. More than 76,000 people were tested on Sunday, and 59 people tested positive, Xu said at a press conference on Monday.
Nucleic acid tests work by detecting the genetic code of the virus and may be more effective in detecting an infection, particularly in the early stages, than tests that examine a body's immune response, although the latter are easier to perform.
The Fengtai District has collected samples from 8,950 people working in the Xinfadi Market. So far, more than 6,000 samples have been tested and the results are all negative, according to Xu.
Authorities also tracked and collected samples from nearly 30,000 people who had been on the market in the 14 days prior to its closure. Xu said that all of the 12,000 tests done so far showed negative results.
The Beijing government ordered anyone to visit the market and their close contacts to stay home for two weeks for medical observation. It also delayed the resumption of classes for elementary students, which was originally scheduled for Monday.
Several local officials, including the deputy chief of Fengtai District, were fired after the outbreak.
The outbreak is not the first time that the virus has returned. In May, several locations in the northeast of the country were quickly placed under strict closure after imported cases caused outbreaks among local communities.
However, before the new group, Beijing had only recorded 420 local infections and 9 deaths compared to more than 80,000 confirmed cases and 4,634 deaths across the country, thanks to its strict travel restrictions imposed at the start of the pandemic.
Like much of the rest of the country, life in Beijing began to return to normal, with the reopening of businesses and schools, and the crowd returning to shopping malls, restaurants, and parks.
Tracing the source
The outbreak in Beijing will be the latest test of China's coronavirus containment strategy.
However, Beijing authorities are still trying to pinpoint the source of the latest outbreak, pledging to carry out "the strictest epidemiological investigations."
Zhang Yuxi, the president of the market, told the state-run Beijing News on Friday that the virus had been detected on a cutting board used by a seller of imported salmon in the market, raising fear of wider contamination. Since then, several supermarket chains have removed salmon from their shelves, according to the Beijing Daily.
CNN's Steven Jiang and Shawn Deng contributed to the reports.