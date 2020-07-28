China's new guidelines that censor miracles in movies are a "fatal blow" to industry, Christian content

China has issued new guidelines aimed at the Christian faith, filmmakers say, banning content such as miracles and healing in movies.

The China National Radio and Television Administration, which controls radio and television in the communist country, now bans 20 new categories of content, including material promoting fabricated history, sacred relics and demonic possessions, UCA News reported.

NGO, ACTIVISTS PRESSURE BARR TO DECLARE THE CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY A & # 39; TRANSNATIONAL CRIMINAL ORGANIZATION & # 39;

Wu Daxiong, a Shanghai television producer, called the guidelines a "fatal blow" to the industry as it limits the scope of its production. A Catholic filmmaker said the new guidelines "almost entirely ban" content based on faith in a country that is already hostile to freedom of religion.

"If we film the life of Jesus avoiding the content prohibited by the guidelines, we will only present Jesus as an ordinary person, and this is unacceptable to Christians," the filmmaker identified as Joseph told UCA News.

CHINESE HACKERS CHARGED BY THE DOJ ALSO BEHIND THE PASTOR'S IMPRISONMENT

Shandong's Father Yo also questioned the guidelines.

"What is the real story? Is it the one made by the Chinese Communist Party? Wouldn't it lead to creating more fake TV dramas in line with the party to brainwash the public?" I ask.

The new guidelines could also affect Hollywood productions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Earlier this month, Attorney General Bill Barr criticized Hollywood for appeasing China with self-censorship to ensure entry into its tight-knit market, saying studies have given the Chinese Communist Party "a massive propaganda hit."

"Hollywood producers and actor directors pride themselves on celebrating freedom and the human spirit, and each year at the Academy Awards, Americans are lecturing on how this country fails to meet Hollywood's ideals of social justice." Barr said.

"But Hollywood now regularly censors its own movies to appease the Chinese Communist Party, the world's most powerful human rights violator," added Barr. "This censorship infects not only the versions of movies that are released in China, but also many that are shown in theaters in the United States before the American public."