China's tabloid press tweets about "Carrier Killer" missiles, responds the US Navy.

The Global Times, a state tabloid in China, caught the attention of the US Navy on Sunday when it tweeted about Beijing's "carrier killer" missiles, while two US carriers are in the region.

The newspaper, which has been described as a "jingoistic tabloid," said Beijing has a "wide selection" of these missiles, and that any movement of US aircraft carriers in the region is to the pleasure of the People's Liberation Army, according to "analysts." . . "

"And yet, there they are," published the Twitter account of the Chief of Information of the Navy. Two @USNavy aircraft carriers operating in international waters of the South China Sea. #USSNimitz and #USSRonaldReagan are not intimidated #AtOurDiscretion ".

The relationship between Beijing and Washington has reportedly plummeted over the elusive trade deal, a blame game for coronavirus, and China's recent crackdown on Hong Kong.

A Navy official told Fox News that the two carriers are in the disputed South China Sea to conduct military drills. The Wall Street Journal was the first to report on the drills, which Rear Admiral George Wikoff said was "signaling to our partners and allies that we are committed to regional security and stability."

A Louisiana B-52 bomber flew on a 28-hour mission to train with aircraft carriers in the region, according to the Air Force. The move was seen as another message for China.

China is also conducting exercises in the region and the Global Times, a tabloid newspaper produced by the People's Daily, the official newspaper of the Beijing Communist Party, reported that "The United States again displayed its hypocrisy and demonstrated that it is the real source of potential regional instability. " . "The document cited unnamed analysts.

Frank Miles and Lucas Tomlinson of Fox News contributed to this report.