Chinese airlines cut many Beijing flights as coronavirus cases rise

Chinese airlines have suspended two-thirds of flights leaving Beijing amid a further surge in coronavirus cases there and warnings that infections could increase just as the country's domestic travel market is rebounding strongly.

As of Wednesday morning, more than 1,200 flights were canceled from the Chinese capital at the city's two airports, accounting for almost 70 percent of all scheduled trips, the state newspaper People & # 39; s Daily reported. . That number is expected to grow.

Many of the flights were destined for the cities of Guangzhou, Qingdao, Shanghai and others across the country.

Beijing reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, and authorities warned residents not to leave the city for fear of a possible second wave of infections. Chinese authorities had managed to control the virus in recent weeks.

Among the companies suspending flights is Beijing-based Air China, which said there will be "large-scale" cancellations, Flight Global reported. Star Alliance suspended 295 flights in and out of the city.

Other Chinese airlines, China Eastern Airlines, Hainan Airlines and Sichuan Airlines, have also suspended flights, as well as some foreign airlines, depending on flight schedules.

Meanwhile, China State Railway Group Co. is offering refunds to customers who bought train tickets in and out of the capital as of Tuesday.

A new outbreak is believed to have started at a wholesale food market in Xinfadi, authorities said.

"Because the Xinfadi market is the largest market selling daily necessities, with thousands of migrant workers and a large number of visitors, it is difficult to control the spread," said Pang Xinghuo, deputy director of the Center for Control and Prevention of Beijing diseases, according to the AFP news agency.

He said 95 percent of the cases in Beijing are considered mild. City officials have stepped up the evidence in an effort to get ahead of the virus, which originated in Wuhan last year and has spread worldwide. In addition, Beijing authorities have closed residential complexes to curb the spread.

The new outbreak is disrupting the ongoing recovery in China's domestic travel market after a decline in COVID-19 cases for several months.