Tang Juan, an investigator who said she was focusing on biology, "was a fugitive from justice until last night," said a senior Justice Department official, but has now been charged in Sacramento and is expected to appear in court today. .

US officials made the announcement just hours before the Washington deadline for Beijing to close its consulate in Houston, a move that prompted China to retaliate on Friday by demanding that the United States close its consulate in Chengdu.

Prosecutors earlier this week said Tang concealed her connection to the country's military in her visa application, but investigators "discovered photographs of her in the Chinese People's Liberation Army (EPL) Civilian Police uniform" and that she had been employed as a researcher at the Fourth Military Medical University.

During an interview with FBI agents on June 20, "Tang denied having served in the Chinese military, asserting that he did not know the meaning of the insignia on his uniform, and that wearing a military uniform was necessary to attend FMMU because he was a military man school, "the lawyers wrote in a court filing on July 20.