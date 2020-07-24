Chinese Fugitive Arrested As United States Claims Houston Consulate Was Part Of Spy Network

Tang Juan, an investigator who said she was focusing on biology, "was a fugitive from justice until last night," said a senior Justice Department official, but has now been charged in Sacramento and is expected to appear in court today. .
Prosecutors earlier this week said Tang concealed her connection to the country's military in her visa application, but investigators "discovered photographs of her in the Chinese People's Liberation Army (EPL) Civilian Police uniform" and that she had been employed as a researcher at the Fourth Military Medical University.
During an interview with FBI agents on June 20, "Tang denied having served in the Chinese military, asserting that he did not know the meaning of the insignia on his uniform, and that wearing a military uniform was necessary to attend FMMU because he was a military man school, "the lawyers wrote in a court filing on July 20.
US officials also said Friday that the Chinese Chinese consulate in Houston was involved in a fraud investigation at a Texas investigative institution. They charged that consulate officials "were directly involved in communications with investigators and guided them on what information to collect."
National Network
The activities in Houston "are a microcosm, we believe, of a broader network of people in more than 25 cities that the network receives support through the consulates here," said the Justice Department official. "Consulates have been giving people in that network guidance on how to evade (and) obstruct our investigation. And you can infer from that the ability to assign tasks to that (one) network of associates across the country."
Referring to Chinese President Xi Jinping, Pompeo said: "We must admit our truth that it should guide us in the years and decades to come, that if we want to have a free 21st century, and not the Chinese century that Xi Jinping dreams of, the old paradigm of Blind engagement with China just won't do it, "he said. "We must not continue it and we must not return to it."
This story is breaking and will be updated.