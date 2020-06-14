Chinese players challenging a ban at home are driving the casino boom in the Philippines

Nearby, lines of Chinese citizens sit at desks talking on cell phones to potential customers in China.

This is what a typical POGO, or a Philippine offshore gaming operator, looks like, based on descriptions provided to CNN by various gaming experts. Some are based in abandoned shopping malls, while others are in converted parking lots or cheap leased offices, they say.

In the past three years, the Philippines has become a major hub for online gaming, according to Philippine officials, attracting more than 100,000 Chinese citizens who work in virtual casinos serving players in China, where gambling is illegal.

They have been both a blessing and a curse for the country.

Online casinos generate desperately needed tax revenue and jobs in busy downtown Manila. But at the same time, rents have increased and created new challenges for the Philippine National Police.

Last year, Beijing increased pressure on Manila to shut down the industry, following its success in convincing Cambodia to do the same last year.

Manila stopped accepting applications for new POGO licenses in August 2019, citing national security concerns, but President Rodrigo Duterte said the following month that he would not ban the industry.

"We decided to benefit the interest of my country," he said. "I decide we need it."

In May, Duterte allowed the POGOs to reopen, after two months of closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and approved them as essential businesses.

The rise of casinos in the Philippines

Online gaming platforms allow players to play remotely. They register, choose a game, and play live in another jurisdiction.

"The games offered on these platforms are dictated by Asian tastes, where most of the demand comes from," said Brendan Bussmann of Global Market Advisors, a Las Vegas-based consulting firm that specializes in the gaming industries, sports, entertainment and hospitality.

"There is a lot of baccarat, as well as some sic bo (a Chinese dice game) and blackjack," said Bussmann. The amounts wagered tend to be low, in the range of $ 5 to $ 100, he said.

Manila has become the world's number one access point for online gaming, compared to Malta, the Isle of Man and Curaçao, according to David Lee, an attorney at Taiwanese law firm Lin & Partners who specializes in gaming law.

"The Philippines pioneered online casinos in the early 2000s, when Cagayan, a province in the north of the country, started licensing a handful of operators," explains Ben Lee, founder of IGamiX, ​​a firm consulting firm based in Macao. The gaming industry in Asia. "But they really took off in 2016, when President Rodrigo Duterte took office."

Duterte gave the right to issue gambling licenses abroad to the Philippine Games and Entertainment Corporation (PAGCOR), a government entity that operates casinos and regulates the industry. "It began to aggressively develop the industry by granting dozens of licenses," said attorney David Lee.

Chinese entrepreneurs quickly seized the opportunity and the amount of POGO increased.

There are now 60 licensed offshore gaming operators in the Philippines, according to PAGCOR.

They are assisted by several hundred service providers, who help them build and maintain the infrastructure behind their platforms, according to IGamiX consulting firm Ben Lee. Many of these service providers also act as an interface between POGOs and their customers, renting a video stream from the officially licensed operators and overlaying their logo and visual identity, he added.

"Between 90% and 95% of POGO's clients are in China," he said. This is illegal. Chinese law prohibits any form of gambling by its citizens, including online and abroad.

Philippine law also prohibits online casinos from marketing their services to citizens of a country where gambling is illegal, according to attorney David Lee. But this rule is ignored by most POGO operators and misapplied, according to several experts.

A spokeswoman for industry regulator PAGCOR said new regulations were introduced in August 2016 to reduce the proliferation of illegal online games and ensure they are properly regulated.

He added that POGOs are only supposed to serve foreign customers over the age of 21 located outside the Philippines, in jurisdictions where online gaming is allowed.

Hidden payments

Managing the cross-border flow of money is a challenge. China limits the amount of money that anyone can move out of the country to $ 50,000 per year. And since it does not allow its citizens to play online, they are also not allowed to send money abroad for this purpose.

"It is usually wired electronically, using services like Alipay or WeChat Pay, and masquerades as a simple retail purchase," said consultant Ben Lee. "Chinese players are also increasingly using crypto currencies like Bitcoin to avoid detection."

Chinese conglomerate Tencent, which owns the WeChat messaging service, has established a risk management team to combat abusive behavior, such as illegal gambling, by monitoring payments made through the app, a spokeswoman told CNN.

CNN also contacted tech company Alibaba, founder of Alipay, for comment, but did not receive a response.

To recruit new customers in China, POGOs rely on a large contingent of Chinese workers. Employ at least 138,000 foreigners in the Philippines, most of them from China, according to the Philippine government.

"There could be as many as 250,000 if you include employees who lack the required work visas," said George Siy of the Institute for Integrated Development Studies (IDSI), a group of experts in the Philippines, citing estimates provided by industry experts. .

"Most of them come to the Philippines on tourist visas and stay longer than they should," said Lucio Blanco Pitlo III, a member of the Pathways to Progress Foundation of Asia and the Pacific, which has extensively researched the subject. The Chinese embassy in the Philippines said in a statement in August 2019 that some of its citizens are "tricked into working illegally on only tourist visas."

Last November, Manila expelled hundreds of Chinese citizens who had been arrested in a series of raids against online gaming operations and other cyber crimes in Palawan province, for allegedly working illegally in the country, according to CNN Philippines.

Experts say that many Chinese citizens working in the Philippine casino industry are drawn to the promise of jobs that are not available at home.

"These are mostly young people, in their 20s, with little job prospects in China," said Ben Lee. Some are lured to the Philippines with the promise of well-paying jobs at prestigious tech companies, but upon arrival they discover that they will work for an online gaming platform and paid a fraction of what they were promised, he added.

"Frequently, workers have their passports confiscated, 10 are crowded into a room for three or four people, and they have to work 12-hour shifts, with only one day off per month," Pitlo said.

At work, they are expected to reach out to potential players in social media chat groups and convince them to try online games, according to Lee. Once players are hooked, they are encouraged to bet increasing amounts of money, he added.

POGOs serve foreign customers and therefore employ foreign citizens as customer service representatives to "effectively invite players and address their needs and concerns," said the PAGCOR spokeswoman. Most of these foreigners are Chinese citizens, he said. "But we cannot say categorically that they are based in China or that they are targeting players in China," he added. "They may be serving Mandarin-speaking people in other countries."

Jobs and high incomes

The POGOs have been a boon to the Philippine economy.

"They have created thousands of jobs and increased wages," said Siy of the Institute for Integrated Development Studies. Even if the majority of online casino employees are Chinese, locals are seeking employment with them as maintenance workers, cleaners or security guards, he added. He says industry experts believe that up to 150,000 Filipinos could be working for the POGOs.

Government coffers have also benefited. In 2018, online casinos paid 7.4 billion pesos ($ 145 million) in licenses and other regulatory fees, PAGCOR told CNN. The Finance Department said it expects to collect 24 billion pesos ($ 471 million) per year in POGO worker taxes.

But many employers are not paying. POGO operators and service providers only paid 579 million pesos ($ 11 million) in withholding taxes in 2018, a mere 2.4% of what they owe, according to the Internal Revenue Office.

In late 2019, the Philippine finance secretary began following through on threats to shut down non-payers. In early 2020, the Internal Revenue Office (BIR) said the industry still owes the government around 50 billion pesos ($ 1 billion) in unpaid taxes by 2019.

The real estate market has also been transformed by online casinos, said Pitlo of the Asia-Pacific Pathways to Progress Foundation. "They occupied more than 1 million square meters (10.8 million square feet) in offices last year, making them the largest tenant in the country, even outperforming the call center industry," he said.

Rents have been out of control in certain parts of Manila as POGO operators rent residential complexes to house their workers, Pitlo said. "Middle class families are being excluded," he said.

One-bedroom apartment prices have increased 120% since 2015 along Manila Bay, where many of the POGOs are located, according to a July 2019 report by Leechiu Property Consultants.

Kidnappings on the rise

The increase in POGOs has also led to an increase in crime, according to Philippine officials.

"In his spare time, his Chinese employees often play in casinos and end up in debt," said Elmer Cereno, spokesman for the Philippine National Police Group against Kidnapping. "Then they come to usurers who offer to lend them money."

When they don't return it, loan sharks kidnap them and try to get a ransom from their relatives at home, he said.

In October 2019, police rescued two Chinese POGO workers, whose families were asked to pay ransoms between 68,000 and 80,000 yuan (about $ 9,800 to $ 11,500) for their release, according to a summary of the case seen by CNN. . They had been kidnapped from a hotel six days earlier and held by five Chinese citizens in an office building in Taguig, a southern suburb of Manila.

Between January 2017 and October 2019, Philippine police handled 65 kidnapping cases for ransom involving POGO workers or casino customers, leading to the arrest of 132 people, according to an official count provided to CNN by Philippine police. "Almost all of the victims and perpetrators were Chinese citizens," said Cereno.

& # 39; That's where we stand & # 39;

China has been pressing the Philippines to ban POGOs.

In its August 2019 statement, the Chinese embassy in Manila said that online gambling in the Philippines had caused an increase in crime and social problems in China, because "some gambling crimes and telecom fraud are closely linked related ".

He also said that "hundreds of millions of Chinese yuan" of gambling related funds were flowing illegally from China to the Philippines. Days later, Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said he expected Manila "to ban all online gambling."

The Philippines responded to some of China's concerns by imposing a moratorium on new licenses, but did not announce a ban.

Manila has its own concerns about the industry, with senior officials suggesting that the influx of Chinese workers could resort to espionage, posing a risk to national security.

"You would also start to worry when an entire building, a condominium tower is occupied by a single nationality, where you may not be able to protect your activities," Philippine national security adviser Hermogenes Esperon, Jr. said in July 2019. .

In May, dozens of lawmakers introduced a new bill to ban POGOs on the grounds that they represent a social threat and a source of corruption.

Manila previously responded by announcing plans to build two "stand-alone" centers for online casinos and their workers located in Cavite City and Clark, two cities near the capital. Both started operating at the end of last year.

"These centers will allow POGO workers to carry out their work, live and spend their free time under one roof," according to the PAGCOR spokeswoman. "It will also increase their security, as law enforcement agencies will have a presence there."

Various government agencies, such as the Internal Revenue Office, will also install antennas at the centers, he said. This will allow them to closely monitor POGOs, making sure they pay their taxes and obey the law.

China is not happy. In the August 2019 statement, he expressed "great concern" for the centers, saying they were in danger of violating the "basic legal rights" of Chinese citizens.

Philippine officials seem unfazed. "They (China) cannot dictate to us," the Philippine ambassador to China, José Santiago Sta. Romana, said at a press conference. "Those are sovereign decisions. That is where we are standing."