Chinese researchers discover new swine flu with & # 39; pandemic potential & # 39;







The disease, which the researchers called the G4 virus, is genetically descended from the H1N1 swine flu that caused a global pandemic in 2009. G4 now it shows "all the essential characteristics of a possible pandemic virus," said the study, published in the scientific journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).

The researchers discovered G4 during a pig surveillance program that ran between 2011 and 2018, in which they collected more than 30,000 samples of pig nasal swabs from slaughterhouses and veterinary teaching hospitals in 10 Chinese provinces.

From these samples, the researchers identified 179 swine influenza viruses, but not all of them were of concern. Some only appeared one year out of the show's seven, or eventually declined to non-threatening levels.

But the G4 virus continued to appear in pigs, year after year, and even showed a sharp increase in the swine population after 2016.