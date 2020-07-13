Chinese vase that once sold for $ 56 goes for $ 9M at Sotheby's auction

Written by Oscar Holland, CNNHong Kong

A long-forgotten Chinese vase, once sold at auction for just £ 44 ($ 56), fell under the hammer for more than HK $ 70 million ($ 9 million) on Saturday after being discovered in an old woman's country house.

According to Sotheby's, as a "lost masterpiece," the rare 18th-century artifact spent the past 50 years in a remote house in central Europe surrounded by the owner's dogs and cats, according to the auctioneer.

The highly unusual vase, in which a blue and white floral design is visible through the object's lattice body, was made specifically for Emperor Qianlong, who ruled China for more than 60 years.

The ornate vase was described by Sotheby's as a "technical tour-de-force". Credit: Courtesy of Sotheby & # 39; s.

"It is a miracle that this remarkably fragile vase has survived half a century in a house surrounded by countless pets," Sotheby & # 39; s Asia President Nicolas Chow said in a pre-sale press release.

The "double wall" item is just one of a handful of similar designs, which were only attempted under the guidance of the overseer of the imperial furnace Tang Ying in the years 1742 and 1743. Described by Sotheby's as a "tour- technical de-force, "The pear-shaped vase is an example of a porcelain style known as" yangcai "or" foreign colors, "which saw artisans incorporating western-style coloration and enamels into their craft.

Their cats 'walked freely'

Sotheby's attributes the discovery to Amsterdam-based art consultant Johan Bosch van Rosenthal, who found the vase in a country house. (Sotheby's hasn't specified which European country the house is in.) The 80-year-old owner is believed to have inherited the item.

In a video posted on the auction house's official YouTube channel, Van Rosenthal recalled discovering the dusty object after being invited by the woman to evaluate his collection.

"We came to a room with a series of Chinese works of art inherited many years ago," he said. "His four cats walked freely among themselves. He pointed to a Chinese vase … partially gilded in a closet, a prized item that he knew to be something special and valuable."

Sotheby & # 39; s sales room in Hong Kong. Credit: Courtesy of Sotheby & # 39; s.

The vase was inspected by Sotheby's experts who combined it with an article in the archives of the Chinese imperial house. Previously housed in the Palace of Heavenly Purity, part of the Forbidden City in Beijing, the item was praised by the emperor for its design.

Sotheby's records also showed that the vase had passed through its London auction house in 1954, selling for just £ 44 ($ 56), worth around $ 1,500 in today's money. The auctioneer's research found that it sold again later that year for £ 80 ($ 101). The object is known as the Harry Garner reticulated vase, named after the collector who owned it before the 1954 auction.

Positive signs

The rare item is among a number of other Chinese artifacts rediscovered to attract large sums at auction in the past decade. In 2010, another vase from the reign of Emperor Qianlong sold for £ 43 million (later $ 68 million, which was believed at the time as a world record for a Chinese work of art) after being found in a London home during a cleaning. In 2018, an 18th century vase, found in a shoe box in a French family's attic, sold for € 16.2 million (later around $ 19 million).

There were a number of other high-priced Chinese antiquities for sale over the weekend at Sotheby's. A Ming dynasty table and sofa bed cost Hong Kong dollars 60 million and 49 million respectively (about $ 8 million and $ 6 million), while a blue and white porcelain jar from the same period sold for just under 34 million Hong Kong dollars. ($ 4.4 million).

The sales helped conclude Sotheby's seven-day spring sales series in Hong Kong, which had been delayed due to the coronavirus. Although the series generated about 15% less than last year's spring sales, the auction house announced combined revenue of $ 3.22 billion Hong Kong dollars ($ 411 million).

A nude painting by Franco-Chinese artist Sanyu, "Quatre Nus," was the week's biggest sale, with more than 258 million Hong Kong dollars ($ 33.3 million). Meanwhile, David Hockney's "The 30 Sunflowers" sold for HK $ 114.8 million (US $ 14.8 million), the second highest sum paid for a Western artwork at auction in Asia.