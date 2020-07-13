Chinese vase that once sold for $ 56 goes for $ 9M at Sotheby's auction

According to Sotheby's, as a "lost masterpiece," the rare 18th-century artifact spent the past 50 years in a remote house in central Europe surrounded by the owner's dogs and cats, according to the auctioneer.
The highly unusual vase, in which a blue and white floral design is visible through the object's lattice body, was made specifically for Emperor Qianlong, who ruled China for more than 60 years.
The ornate vase was described by Sotheby's as a "technical tour-de-force". Credit: Courtesy of Sotheby & # 39; s.
"It is a miracle that this remarkably fragile vase has survived half a century in a house surrounded by countless pets," Sotheby & # 39; s Asia President Nicolas Chow said in a pre-sale press release.
The "double wall" item is just one of a handful of similar designs, which were only attempted under the guidance of the overseer of the imperial furnace Tang Ying in the years 1742 and 1743. Described by Sotheby's as a "tour- technical de-force, "The pear-shaped vase is an example of a porcelain style known as" yangcai "or" foreign colors, "which saw artisans incorporating western-style coloration and enamels into their craft.
Their cats 'walked freely'
Sotheby's attributes the discovery to Amsterdam-based art consultant Johan Bosch van Rosenthal, who found the vase in a country house. (Sotheby's hasn't specified which European country the house is in.) The 80-year-old owner is believed to have inherited the item.
"We came to a room with a series of Chinese works of art inherited many years ago," he said. "His four cats walked freely among themselves. He pointed to a Chinese vase … partially gilded in a closet, a prized item that he knew to be something special and valuable."
Sotheby & # 39; s sales room in Hong Kong. Credit: Courtesy of Sotheby & # 39; s.
The vase was inspected by Sotheby's experts who combined it with an article in the archives of the Chinese imperial house. Previously housed in the Palace of Heavenly Purity, part of the Forbidden City in Beijing, the item was praised by the emperor for its design.
Sotheby's records also showed that the vase had passed through its London auction house in 1954, selling for just £ 44 ($ 56), worth around $ 1,500 in today's money. The auctioneer's research found that it sold again later that year for £ 80 ($ 101). The object is known as the Harry Garner reticulated vase, named after the collector who owned it before the 1954 auction.
Positive signs
