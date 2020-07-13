Chipotle is testing cauliflower rice at some restaurants in the U.S.

Starting Wednesday, the coriander and lime-flavored rice alternative will be available at 55 restaurants in Denver and throughout Wisconsin for a limited time. Chipotle said in a statement Monday that the new menu item, its third in the past year, has been one of the foods most in demand by its loyal fans.

Health-conscious customers have been increasingly gravitating toward low-carb or more plant-based alternatives, such as cauliflower rice. A serving of has 4 net carbs, a fraction of the carbs a cup of white or brown rice has.

However, Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol previously told CNN's Christine Romans that he doesn't see it offer a meat alternative, like Beyond or Impossible, because it's overly processed and doesn't align with its mission to serve "whole foods". "

Last year, Chipotle ( CMG ) Introduced a new collection of foods that fit the Paleo, Ketogenic, and Whole30 meal plans. All three diets follow strict rules and are growing in popularity. It has also remodeled its vegetarian menu with vegan or vegetarian dishes made with existing ingredients.