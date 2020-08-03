Chipotle is using its avocado pits to dye clothes for its new clothing line.

The company announced a new line of "responsibly sourced" clothing and products on Monday, and all T-shirts, hoodies and handbags will be dyed using the food chain used. avocado pits that would otherwise go to waste.

After using avocados to make guacamole, Chipotle is left with almost 300 million avocado pits that are wasted in his restaurants each year. Each item in the clothing and item line will require five avocado pits, which equates to roughly five orders of guacamole, according to the press release.

The Chipotle Goods collection has been in process for a year and a half. "We look at some of our biggest waste that went to landfills. We buy more avocados than any other restaurant in the United States, which means we produce more avocado pits than any other restaurant," a Chipotle spokesperson told CNN Business. "Commercial compost is not available everywhere, and that meant that many avocado pits were potentially destined for landfills each year. We started to think of ways we could use our avocado pits forever, and the natural dye was something that kept popping up. "

The product catalog will include leggings, jean jackets, blankets, hats, jumpsuits, gym bags and sweatshirts. The line will focus on "size inclusion" and gender neutral attire, according to a company press release.