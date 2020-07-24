Chipper Jones teases the Mets by buying the Citi Field cut

He retired in 2012, but the lifelong enemy Chipper Jones still haunts the Mets.

The Hall of Fame provided a Hall of Fame level troll for its longtime rivals, buying a snip of itself at Citi Field. The Mets are allowing fans to buy clippings of themselves to fill the empty seats.

During his 19-year career with the Braves, Jones was an eight-time All-Star, won two Silver Slugger awards at third base, and was named the National League's Most Valuable Player in 1999. However, he always kept his best performances for the Mets. .

In 245 career games against the Mets, Jones hit 49 home runs and 159 RBIs, good for a .949 OPS. The 49 home runs are tied with the Phillies for the most part against any Jones team.

In 1999, the year Jones won the MVP, the Mets and Braves battled through September for the Eastern National League crown. In a series of season finales, Jones hit four home runs and drove seven runs along with a .444 average. When the two sides met at the NLCS just a few weeks later, the Mets walked Jones nine times in 19 plate appearances.

Jones hit his first career home run, a game winner, at Shea Stadium to start a dominant run at the stadium. He even named his son Shea because of how much he loved playing there.