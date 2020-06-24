Chocolates, olives and 28 other European items could be affected with $ 3.1 billion in new US tariffs. USA

The US Trade Representative. USA He announced a list of 30 products in total that could be subject to new tariffs, noting that The United States imports about $ 3.1 billion of these products annually from Europe.
The United States has already imposed tariffs of 15% to 25% on other European goods worth $ 7.5 billion as part of this dispute. New items could be affected with tariffs of up to 100%, according to the notice.
The World Trade Organization has already sided with the United States in the dispute, which dates back to 2004. The WTO concluded in 2018 that the European Union helped Airbus (EADSF) with unfair subsidies that hurt sales of the US-based Boeing wide-body aircraft.
That decision opened the way for the United States to impose tariffs on European goods.
The WTO also found that Boeing (licensed in letters) he had received inadequate tax exemptions from Washington state. The state removed tax exemptions earlier this year, but the European Union continues to threaten to impose tariffs on American products in response to the previous decision.
Now, with the announcement of the new rates, the agency will begin to hear comments from those who will be affected. Beyond food and beverage items, most of the 30 items on the list are commercial tools like metal stamping and punching equipment.
US consumers often pay the tariffs if the exporter does not pay the cost of the tax itself.
The latest in the fight for government support for Boeing and Airbus comes as the two aircraft manufacturers face a sharp drop in demand for their aircraft due to a drop in demand for air travel and the grounding of much of the world's passenger aircraft caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic. Both have cut their production rates, and Boeing has announced plans to cut 16,000 jobs in the United States.