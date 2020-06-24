Chocolates, olives and 28 other European items could be affected with $ 3.1 billion in new US tariffs. USA

The US Trade Representative. USA He announced a list of 30 products in total that could be subject to new tariffs, noting that The United States imports about $ 3.1 billion of these products annually from Europe.

The United States has already imposed tariffs of 15% to 25% on other European goods worth $ 7.5 billion as part of this dispute. New items could be affected with tariffs of up to 100%, according to the notice.

The World Trade Organization has already sided with the United States in the dispute, which dates back to 2004. The WTO concluded in 2018 that the European Union helped Airbus ( EADSF ) with unfair subsidies that hurt sales of the US-based Boeing wide-body aircraft.

That decision opened the way for the United States to impose tariffs on European goods.