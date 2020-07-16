Choi Suk-hyeon: Before killing himself, the triathlete asked his mother to "discover the sins" of her alleged abusers.

But Choi Young-hee's pride is full of remorse as she speaks to CNN Sport after her daughter's death last month.

After the death of Choi Suk-hyeon, 22, her teammates made horrible claims about what they say are physically and emotionally abusive training practices of her triathlon team.

Choi's father says that CCTV footage, sneakers found on a rooftop, and a series of text messages foreshadowing his mother were factors that determined Choi committed suicide.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said it is "heartbreaking that an athlete, who should have been loved by all, made an extreme decision."

"The best memory for us (parents of athletes) is seeing that proud face of winning a medal after hard training," Choi's father told CNN.

"I didn't know it then, but it hurts me realizing that we parents were dumb. We didn't know it well at the time, but now that I think about it, those good memories hurt even more."

In the midst of his pain, he says he has been comforted by the messages of support he received after his daughter's death.

"Also, when people put (Choi's) banners on the streets and call us to congratulate us. This happens quite often.

"Right now, there is a banner calling Suk-hyeon & # 39; daughter of Chilgok & # 39;", a reference to the small county outside of Daegu, South Korea, where she grew up.

Choi adds that he first became aware of the abuse his daughter said she was subjected to as part of the Gyeongju City Council triathlon team in 2019. He says he took the entire year off to compete in triathlon in 2018, saying that he was tired and couldn't continue training.

On July 1, the Korean Sports and Olympic Committee (KSOC) said it received a report from Choi on April 8 claiming that her coaching staff had abused her, while Choi's father tells CNN that he filed a complaint. Verbal to Gyeongju City Council. on February 6.

Following that verbal complaint, the Gyeongju City Sports Association launched an investigation and interviewed their Choi teammates by phone. On March 9, Choi filed a complaint by mail with the Gyeongju Police Office. "

According to KSOC, an investigation was launched immediately after Choi's indictment in April and that the Daegu District Prosecutor's Office is currently investigating.

In a screenshot of text messages that Choi exchanged with her mother shortly before killing herself, Choi pleaded with her mother to "discover the sins" of the people she said abused her.

During a press conference held on July 5 at the National Assembly, two of Choi's former teammates said the 22-year-old athlete, who finished 14th at last year's National Triathlon Championship in Korea, suffered physical abuse. and psychological while training with Gyeongju City Council Team.

Both athletes spoke on camera with face masks covering only their mouths. Their identities were concealed for fear of retaliation. CNN made multiple attempts to speak to them, but has been unable to do so.

A teammate alleges that coach Kim Kyu-bong forced her and Choi to stay up all night and eat 200,000 won ($ 167) of bread and vomit after eating a Coke at lunch.

"(The) triathlon team was a realm for the coach and certain athletes, while habitual physical and verbal abuse was considered natural in secret behind closed doors," the teammate said.

"The coach routinely physically and verbally abused Suk-hyeon and other athletes."

Kim was kicked out of the sport for life on Monday. "The police are investigating me and, if proven, I will act accordingly," he said Monday in an emergency meeting conducted by the sports subcommittee of the National Assembly, denying all allegations.

CNN has made multiple attempts to contact Kim through calls and text messages, but received no response.

According to his father, Choi even ran away from the team's accommodation once: "He ran away, saying he couldn't compete in a team like this," he says. "But all that time, she never spoke of abuse, she just said she was tired."

"She barely got home … They didn't send her home. Even when she came, she couldn't stay long. She didn't speak either."

He says he persuaded her to return to the team in 2019, when Kim agreed to put less pressure on Choi and control of his weight.

However, it was the influence of team captain Jang Yun-jung and senior athlete Kim Do-hwan, Choi's father says, which meant "nightmare days returned" at a training camp in New Zealand.

One of Choi's teammates who spoke at the National Assembly press conference said from first-hand experience that Jang had abused team members.

That teammate said Jang "always drew a gap between athletes, pushed athletes into the abyss of hell with physical and verbal abuse and made us self-destruct due to mental stress."

Jang also denied the allegations at the emergency meeting of the National Assembly sports subcommittee, adding: "(Choi's death) hurts me as an athlete, but I have sincerely cooperated in the investigation." She has also been banned from sport for life by the Korean Triathlon Federation (KTF).

Senior athlete Kim, who has been banned for 10 years, denied the allegations of physical abuse: "There is nothing to apologize for," he said. "It is unfortunate (that Choi died), but I did not physically abuse her, so there is nothing to apologize for."

At last week's cabinet meeting, Moon acknowledged Choi's death and called for reform of sports institutions in South Korea.

"Cruel treatment and abuse in athletes are legacies of the old days that cannot be justified by any words," said Moon.

"The world of sports should emerge from backward behavior that has been conventionally continued.

"Perception and culture must change first … An athlete must be able to enjoy their game. The beads of sweat that drip as they are overcome are beautiful, but if you follow cruel treatment and abuse in training, even if you win a medal, It would not be valuable.

"This (unfortunate) case should not be repeated. Proper punishment and responsibilities must follow through strict investigation."

KTF President Park Seek-won said in a statement: "The association is taking this case extremely seriously and will take the fastest and strongest action in accordance with the decision of the Sports Fair Committee."

"In addition, to avoid recurrence, the association will ensure that such cases cannot recur in our games by whatever means are necessary."

In a July 2 statement related to Choi's death, the Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said it was creating a task force led by Deputy Minister Choi Yoon-hee to "fully understand the details and issues of this case and will strictly rebuke those with failures. "

KSOC said it "sincerely apologizes" to Choi and his family, adding that "he feels very responsible for not acknowledging his pain."

He continued: "In the 100th year of Korean sports, KSOC will strive to ensure that sports, which have been a great comfort and hope to people, can once again contribute to its core spirit: justice and equity." .

It is not the first time that Korean sport has been affected by controversy.

In 2018, CNN's Paula Hancocks investigated the culture of abuse in South Korea's speed skating. An athlete said she suffered physical abuse from age 11 and sexual harassment from age 15. CNN agreed not to name her publicly because she feared retaliation.

At the time, Lee Kee-heung, head of the KSOC, apologized to the athletes, the public, and companies supporting the sports industry, and blamed "systemic flaws" for the continued abuses they were allowed to continue.