Choosing A Business Car: Important Factors To Consider

Over 17 million cars were sold in the United States in 2019, CNBC reports. Investing in a company vehicle for your business is a worthwhile move: it can impress existing clients and win new ones, easily facilitate business meetings , and you’re also free to write off tax expenses. When looking at potential vehicles, it’s important to take several factors into consideration to choose exactly the right one for your business.

Prioritize aesthetics

Consider your business vehicle an extension of your overall business and the image you present to your clients or customers. It’s essentially a new marketing platform with the power to impress and convert new customers. Moreover, taking care to be consistent in your public brand image across all marketing platforms can increase your bottom line by as much as 23% , Forbes reports. So, make sure your business car embodies the ethics of your organization. For example, if your business prioritizes sustainability, opt for a hybrid vehicle which uses a combination of gas and electricity for fuel — there are even tax incentives for doing so.

Consider use

Your business vehicle, above all, needs to be able to do the job you need it for . If you need a vehicle to transport and deliver goods, it must have ample storage space. A larger vehicle will also be necessary if you plan on regularly transporting your employees. For example, a minivan has room for extra passengers and items. It’s important to look for a reliable van model that can protect you and any passengers in case of an accident. Keep in mind, however, larger vehicles come with increased gas and insurance costs. Alternatively, if you need a car for client meetings, it may be necessary to invest in a luxury model to project the right brand image.

Check safety features

Staying safe on the road should be a top priority for you and your employees. It’s therefore essential you choose a vehicle with modern safety features. In particular, passenger airbags are an essential component, particularly if you’ll be regularly driving with employees or clients. Modern car safety features also typically include automatic braking, blind-spot monitoring, and surround-view camera systems to provide excellent visibility. If you often take calls while driving, choose a car with hands-free bluetooth phone systems to minimize your risk of distracted driving.

Purchasing a business vehicle is a worthwhile investment. With these tips, you’ll be able to find just the right make and model for your business.