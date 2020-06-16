CHOP Legal: Human Rights Lawyer Settles in Seattle Autonomous Zone

There are many questions surrounding what will happen to the "autonomous zone" now called the Capitol Organized Protest (CHOP) established in downtown Seattle. Fox News spoke to longtime Seattle activist and human rights lawyer Michael Withey about the purpose of CHOP and how it has developed over the past week.

“I am not speaking for leadership. I have only gone there as a legally trained human rights person. But I think it will be there for a long time. As the mayor said, "it will be a summer of love." That is what I hope it is, but it is the summer of the fight. It is the summer of education, ”Withey told Fox News.

SEATTLE REACHES DEAL WITH "CHOP" TO REMOVE TEMPORARY ROAD BLOCKS, REPLACE WITH CONCRETE BARRIERS

Withey has been at the forefront of all major Seattle protests since the 1970s, including the 1999 WTO protest, the 1972 Beacon Hill School occupation, and more. A few days ago, the CHOP General Assembly gave him approval to establish legal CHOP, a table within the area where he can advise protesters on their legal rights.

“I spoke to the General Assembly, we met and got approval to establish a CHOP legal table in the area. We are trying to recover the soul of America. And I think it is important because we are creating institutions of popular power. Like, for example, the Legal CHOP, like the General Assemblies. We have working groups every day that are discussing how we want to do to educate our young people, ”he said.

SEATTLE CITY COUNCIL PROHIBITS POLICE USE OF CHOKEHOLDS, CROWD CONTROL DEVICES BETWEEN PROTESTS

While there are many conflicting messages about what exactly is the purpose of this six-block police free zone, Withey clears up any confusion about the group's mission.

“We believe that a new regime must be established, based on the fundamental principles of human rights, racial and social justice. And that would include the idea that once, let's call it, we reconstitute the police, there will no longer be a need for militarization, there will no longer be a need for the police guild that has acted as a brake on any reform in the city for a long time. Rather, community service officers in the community will be able to maintain order. "

Until their demands are met, CHOP is there to stay, Withey said. What if President Trump sends the National Guard to restore order? Withey says, "We are ready for him."