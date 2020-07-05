CHOP protesters envisioned a world without police, but struggled to make it happen.

But she will not miss the protest. "The CHOP was really good for a week," said J.R.P., who did not want her name published for fear of being fired from her job. "The past two weeks has become a militant cult."

Protesters wanted to end police violence against blacks by definancing the department by 50%. They argued that armed officers should not be called to respond to mental health problems, homelessness, poverty. But once they created a police-free zone, they immediately had to deal with all of those problems and more, only with donated time and supplies from other protesters, who still had daily jobs. With police absent from the 6-square-block area, the experiment got out of control, with accusations that it ended up causing exactly what it was intended to stop: more violence against blacks.

The Seattle protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody turned violent throughout the East Precinct. Police tried to prevent protesters from passing and dispersed the crowd with tear gas and peppercorns. Instead, it became a kind of meeting point.

On June 8, the police left the compound. In a speech to officers, Police Chief Carmen Best said "leaving the compound was not my decision," but "ultimately, the city had other plans for the building and gave in to severe public pressure."

"I was there the first night the police left," said Tarika Powell. Someone put a microphone and speaker outside the police building, and people talked about the change they wanted to see. She said they were unified to end police brutality.

"There is no other place in the city where there are people who meet in single-purpose conversations," he said. "And that was one of the things that made him so wonderful and so attractive."

Then someone put up a sign: Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone. It is not clear which came first, the collective desire to establish the area or the sign that declares it. But the signs started to appear, and they were outrageous, and that made them fun. An official-looking traffic sign appeared at one corner: "Alt Route Exit 1312. Free Capitol Hill – Last Exit."

The first weekend of CHOP had a kind of magical quality, where you could get close to anyone and start talking. It didn't matter if they were children or anarchists or the elderly, people dressed as magicians or as a giant pile of pink breasts.

"One of the really amazing things about space, before the shootings started, was bringing people together from all over Seattle," said Powell of Black Collective Voice, a group of organizers who met at CHOP. "Although Seattle is a very liberal place, it is divided by race and class. But there at CHOP, there were people of various class and race backgrounds coming together and supporting a cause."

On the cold night of Tuesday, June 16, around 1 a.m., we found a couple dozen young people partying around a bonfire in a dry fountain. They were drunk and happy. We said we were journalists and we showed our badges. A boy drinking from a red mug Solo grabbed her, held her against his hip and said, "If I had this, I'd be walking around this place like" and then he started to show off theatrically.

He also had a task for us. He pointed to the dozens of tents now planted on the lawn of Cal Anderson Park and whispered, "Who? They are this people ?? "He had been playing basketball here all his life, he said, and now the park was dirty. Why were people growing in it? Pointing out at the garden, he raised the same question that we had already been asked by two other protesters:" When did blacks say they needed more vegetables? "

That was a good question. Some protesters had urged others not to treat the scene as a party so as not to downplay the police recall message. Still, the CHOP got bigger every day: a free clothing site, free food tents, night dodgeball, a "police-free cooperative."

Volunteer doctors, with training ranging from first aid to a professional nurse, had a couple of tents in the parking lot of a taco restaurant. People were handing out free skins to control the spread of Covid-19, and most people wore them, at least until the vibe of the night party took over. Protesters built gardens to plant crops, which a Seattle Public Services worker said was a problem because the park was at the top of the watershed; she made them promise not to use nitrates. An urban farmer said he was going to graft fruit tree branches onto the trees in the park so that the homeless could reach out and get something to eat.

But one of the most peculiar developments was the makeshift security team. There were constant rumors that white power groups were only a few hours away, ready to bring violence. A cloud of paranoia hung over the protest. Then, a defense operation evolved, with members often dressed in black, wearing walkie-talkies, sometimes wearing balaclavas, and sometimes body armor.

The main security group was called the Sentinels, assisted by various left-wing armed groups, who generally described themselves as offering protection to oppressed people from state violence, not as a replacement for the power conferred by the government. Because maintaining a perimeter required constant organization and communication, and that left something like a paper trail, the security team also became one of the clearest ways to track the evolution of the CHOP and its demise.

An "action plan" by the Puget Sound John Brown Gun Club, an anti-fascist organization, offered tips to scale back: respond to nonviolence with nonviolence. If someone is being physically violent, the plan advised "scale down, use less lethal force to subdue or leave the area." Don't respond with lethal force unless someone is using deadly force, he says. "Don't be a policeman." Avoid responding to reports of "property damage or its prevention (we are not police)."

Some policemen saw protesters as vulnerable

Police viewed the abandonment of the East Precinct as a humiliation, according to a Seattle police officer, CNN spoke a couple of days after it happened. He didn't want to be named because talking to journalists is against department policy.

He was surprised at how quickly public opinion had become. "The city council is hostile to the police department," he said. "The public turned on us." The protest chants were personal. Even his Facebook friends were posting memes about police brutality. "My friends say, 'We need more cops like you. You are one of the good guys,'" he said. "I don't know what that means. I am one of the normals."

"I think we have a really good police department in this city, and people would rather believe that we are fascists than have a good police department that sometimes has to be a police officer," said the officer.

"What I want the police reformers to understand is that if you're trying to get someone to do something they don't want to do, eventually you will have to use force. You can't escape everything." He added, "It will always look bad." .

The police officer did not like the CHOP, but was concerned that the protesters were sitting ducks. On June 12, Seattle police officers received an email saying they should not answer calls within the CHOP unless it was a "mass casualty event," such as an active shooter or structural fire.

"Everyone loves firefighters and hates cops," he said. "But they won't enter unless we enter."

That meant the paramedics would not enter either. In just over a week, this problem would no longer be theoretical.

Threats, from wandering drivers to drug crises

"At first, we were there to watch the vehicles charging into the crowd," said Slate, who eventually led the security group and uses only one pseudonym.

Then it got more and more complex: mental health calls, drug crises. Someone changed their group chat name to Sentinels, they said, and it felt good to formalize what they did. Slate became a leader, with a man calling himself James Madison his second-in-command. Black Collective Voice member Javi Cordero donated $ 400 in walkie-talkies. The John Brown Gun Club came to help.

Their authority was "reputation-based," said Slate, unlike the police, who obtained their authority by representing the government. The Sentinels had to "maintain our reputation with the community so that they respect us." There was a communications and training tent on how to use the radios.

But, Slate said, "the situation kept changing and getting more and more and more and crazier."

Within a couple of days, a Sentinels volunteer saw "a huge fist fight that turned bloody … I tried to push people away to make room for the doctors to no avail." A few days later, the volunteer was answering dozens of calls. "There were several fistfights, a man who had slipped away in the backyard of a Capitol Hill resident, and a large gang of bikers went through that made my heart jump. It turned out they were there to help with the barricade."

In the middle of the night of the first week, a white SUV began to veer through the CHOP, and people screamed to get out of the way. After an earlier incident of a man leading protesters and shooting a person in the arm, it seemed like a serious threat, and a crowd chased the vehicle, someone yelled, "Grab your butt!" When he stopped at a barricade inside the CHOP, a crowd opened the door. But the driver was not a white-powered terrorist, just an apparently drunk guy. They let him go.

They had to create a plan for the ideological opponents who provoked the crowd and captured some damning images. "I'm sure you've seen the beautiful Photoshop work Fox News did for me," said Madison. They were "fighting an information war in addition to all the other things on the ground," Slate said.

Some protesters dealt with provocateurs with wit. On June 13, a man in a Trump shirt and khaki shorts began marching across the field with an American flag. People were angry and yelling at him, someone stole his flag and MAGA hat, then someone else returned his flag and hat. An older man told the crowd not to yell at him and curse him, and people hugged each other, and finally Steffon Riggins, who had been there protesting since the fights with the police, just bought the guy's flag for $ 60. The man left and Riggins stood in the center of CHOP's main street, with the American flag on his shoulders.

The power of de-escalation was repeatedly tested. In the park, a homeless man installed a grill in the tent and called it something like "Klay & # 39; s Kommunity Kitchen," Madison said. "He wrote KKK in fat," said Madison, "and he stood firm on that." An angry crowd formed, and the security team had to figure out how to reduce it. Eventually they managed to get the crowd to disperse, had the man turn off his grill and clean the KKK, and then called a mental health volunteer. "We try not to be the police but to keep the peace."

One morning, at approximately 6:30 a.m., protester Michaud Savage saw two men running down the street. "These white homeless guys start hitting each other. I wonder, 'What am I even doing with the king **?" Savage said. He said that he and others decreased the situation, and the men moved forward. "But I have no training in that. I'm just a person."

A security volunteer working as a social worker saw several clients at CHOP. Over time, the tents at Cal Anderson Park housed more and more people who were otherwise homeless. Cordero estimated that between 40% and 60% of tent residents were homeless in the last days of CHOP. Black Collective Voice had decided to maintain a "safe distance," he said, "because CHOP is too big of a problem, too unstable, too dangerous for a group to tackle, and the city has thrown it primarily at wolves, in not providing the resources to keep him safe. "

The protesters said they felt they were expected to solve the most difficult problems in society on their own. "People within the city are aware that it has long had a large population of people with drug and mental health problems and who are homeless, who do not receive any services from the city," Powell said.

Seattle has the third-largest homeless population in the United States, according to the most recent report from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development. Densely packed beds in homeless shelters may have contributed to the spread of the spread of the coronavirus, according to a CDC report at three city shelters. During the pandemic, the city retired homeless camps, despite CDC guidelines against it. The city council then presented an emergency bill to limit the movement of camps.

"There has always been a population of those people around Cal Anderson Park," Powell said. "The city of Seattle has continually failed them. Now, they use that population as a political ploy against CHOP."

The city blamed CHOP for creating existing social and criminal problems, then said those problems would be solved if the police returned, he said. Mayor's spokeswoman Kamaria Hightower said: "While Cal Anderson has a history of people living on the homeless street, I think the timeline and the Executive Order make it clear that protecting protesters, those who They live on site, residents in the area and employees of local businesses due to increasing armed violence were the reason why action had to be taken. " Powell asked, "How can we solve this problem in two weeks that it has not been able to solve with decades of time and hundreds of millions of dollars in resources?"

This perspective was shared by the police. "We are being asked to do too many social problems," said Mike Solan, president of the Seattle Police Union. "That puts a lot of pressure on us as human beings, but in general, in society, we have an answer, a solution, for everything we can find."

The police chief "has repeatedly spoken of his dedication to the holistic police," said SPD spokesperson Sgt. Lauren Truscott said, and the department works with regional partners on "mental health, substance abuse and other fundamental factors in crime that go beyond the police."

Gunshots ring and tensions rise

In early June 20, a 19-year-old named Lorenzo Anderson was shot near the medical tents near the taco restaurant. Protesters claim that volunteer doctors treated him at the scene, asked for an ambulance to come, but would only approach a couple of blocks away. Police say they were not allowed to enter. Anderson was pronounced dead in hospital. Around the same time, DeJuan Young, 33, was shot just outside the CHOP barriers. In a group security conversation, one person describes the discovery of Young's chest wound while a doctor was treating him. He lived.

Police released a video of their body camera responding to the scene. An angry crowd yells that the victims had already been rushed to the hospital.

The impact of the first shooting, Slate said, was that people at the CHOP expected paramedics to enter the area if someone was seriously injured. They were wrong. "That was cleaned up after the first (shooting)," Slate said. "But it cost a human life."

Anderson's family demanded to know why the ambulance was unable to enter to treat him. Four protesters said some in the area blamed CHOP doctors for failing to save him, and that it was no longer safe for doctors to operate openly. According to Slate, they faced threats. "This is when the first gang thing started," Slate said. "Once that started and their involvement became known, the doctors' lives became more difficult."

CHOP doctors left their store near the parking lot of the taco restaurant. He added: "We lost a significant number of riot doctors because the nature of the injuries began to change. Not all of them are ready for a man to die at their hands." According to protesters, the John Brown Gun Club also left.

The following day, Sunday night, a third person was shot in the arm. He was 17 years old. There was a vigil after the first shooting. "There were several people present who were family or friends of the shooting victim," said a protester who attended. "Based on hearing what they have said, there seems to be a connection to some form of gang violence."

Asked if the CHOP shootings were gang related, Truscott, the SPD spokeswoman said: "We do not normally discuss open / active investigations." Mayor Jenny Durkan at a press conference on July 1 said: "We still don't know enough about those shootings to determine exactly who did it."

But within CHOP's group security chats, there were frequent discussions about the gangs involved, warning of the escalation of gangs and the presence of "gangbangers."

The messages reveal the growing danger of nightly CHOP. In the voice memos circulating in a security group chat, someone reports: "We are seeing several armed people, who are not right-wing, hanging around." Another warns: "Here we have a couple of armed groups trying to hold things back, but I would recommend that if you are not armed, stay away. If you are not armed and maybe not even armed, I would stay away."

There was another shooting early in the morning of June 23. The next day, the Sentinel security team left CHOP. The walkie-talkies were handed over to a new team. "We had already made peace with the fact that there were some things we couldn't handle," Slate said. "You cannot be a target if you are not there. You cannot make a bad decision if you are not there."

Slate said that after the June 21 shooting, he was crouched behind a concrete barrier with Madison. "I have a rifle in my hand, he has a rifle in his hand and I said I really wish this was just a war zone. It would be so much simpler." They would not have to worry about legality, gangs, or mental health.

Sentinels sign

On June 29 at 3 a.m., a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old boy were shot in a car at a CHOP barricade. The 16-year-old was killed. The youngest victim was hospitalized. Accounts of how the conflict happened. But the videos of the moment show people running to the sound of gunfire. A voice note sent to a CHOP security group said: "Shooting. It may have been on our side, towards the car that entered through the barricades, hit the barricades." Messages to security groups say the car was driving in or around the CHOP, and that people guarding the barricades shot at it.

In a video, when the shooting stops, someone yells, "So you're not dead yet, huh?" In a text from the CHOP security group, someone wondered who said it. Another person replied, "God, that was fucking disturbing."

"I saw two children shot from my balcony", J.R.P. said. Her boyfriend approached her and put her and her dogs in a closet. "They were shot for two minutes straight." He had been able to observe how the security situation evolved. "The good guys left and the bad guys showed up," he said. "It went from daisies to barbed wire."

She and her neighbors had talked about creating a support group for the people who lived it all, so they could smoke cigarettes and drink coffee and talk about the surreal experience with people who really understand it. No one else understands it.

The Sentinels were also rescued. They heard rumors that they were retaliated against after the 16-year-old was killed. Slate told them to stop going to the CHOP. A security volunteer explained: "Many people I know are not willing to continue being part of something where we don't know if we are being used as pawns or not."

"There are three things we weren't really equipped for," Slate said. The sexual assault was one. Another was something that a government agency like the ATF required, because they had found an AK-style rifle in an alley and had to deal with it. "The third thing is murder," he said. "We were not equipped for that."

But they had gathered evidence with gloves and small plastic bags. Madison said she had a meeting with homicide detectives later. "What really sucks is that we have to cooperate to some degree," Slate explained. "Otherwise we are accessories and that is a crime in itself. And that is not our goal."

"It's not CHOP's fault," said Slate. "Violence is not born out of what CHOP did. The violence moved to CHOP. But Lorenzo is dead because of CHOP because Lorenzo was in CHOP … You can't say that it is not a factor in his death.

The protesters had to consider that the CHOP changed the character of the neighborhood and the city, he said. "If black lives really matter, why are we still here potentially risking the lives of more black people?"

"I think it is very important for us as activists not to fall into the conversation that blames 'Black on Black' violence," Powell said. "The mayor and the Seattle Police Department are using the deaths of these men for political purposes. I don't think they care or mention it if they can't use it as a political weapon against CHOP."

The "police department routinely deploys significant resources whenever there are spikes in crime in a concentrated area," said Truscott, a SPD spokesman. "Our department also investigates non-stop homicides in our city." The mayor's office noted its memorandum "Reimagining the Police," which describes how the city "has taken the first steps rooted in community demands to address the police and is committed to working toward lasting change."

Violent crime generally increases in the summer in Seattle, and some of that is gang violence, according to SPD statistics. "Some summer shootings, robberies and other crimes are committed by gang members," said Truscott.

"Although the violence comes from outside CHOP, we reject the invitation to belittle these young people," Powell said. "People who participate in gang activities generally participate in that activity because they are poor and they see no means of not being poor besides participating in criminal activities," he said. The protests were about "white supremacy and capitalism," he added, and "they are victims of the same system."

At a "decompression" meeting over the weekend, security volunteers gathered without their masks. It was emotional and some people cried. "It was a good opportunity to talk to people freely, because there is a lot of paranoia at CHOP because people could be listening or broadcasting to you live," said a security volunteer. Slate said: "People said, 'We didn't know how you looked without the mask.' I thought, 'Oh shit, I've been a robot all this time.' It had been a uniform and not a person.