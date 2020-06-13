Chris Christie says Trump needs & # 39; to go out and lead by example & # 39; resuming campaign rallies

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie told "The Ingraham Angle" on Friday that the time is ripe for President Trump to resume his campaign rallies, with the first scheduled for Saturday, June 20 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. .

"I have been advising the president for some time to come back and thank the American people for the enormous sacrifices they have made to flatten the curve of this virus," Christie told presenter Laura Ingraham. "Now you need to thank them and encourage them to go back to work."

Ingraham pointed to the president's criticism of holding a large indoor space rally, even as health officials express anxiety over an apparent increase in the number of coronavirus cases in more than 20 states.

"The fact of the matter," Christie said, "is that these closings have caused people to lose their livelihoods and lose their savings and people are distressed, they are committing domestic violence, they are resorting to drug abuse, and some, tragically, suicide.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"All lives are precious, not only the people who have been infected with COVID, but also the people who are being driven to this because of the blockages," Christie continued.

"It is the right time for the president to come out and lead by example and be able to show people that we can do these things responsibly and that we must do them responsibly, but we have to go back to work."