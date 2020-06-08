Chris Cuomo apparently caught naked in his wife Cristina's yoga video

If you think you've seen enough of Chris Cuomo after his much-publicized coronavirus contraction and late-night television reminders of "you know who my brother is," think again.

The CNN presenter was apparently caught naked in the garden of his Hamptons mansion during a yoga session on social media filmed by his wife Cristina Greeven Cuomo.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's younger brother is apparently seen in a screenshot strutting his stuff outside his home in Southampton, where he had been broadcasting from his basement while in quarantine.

The 49-year-old super fit journalist was allegedly seen naturally, captured from behind through the large windows of his home, during a live Instagram yoga video shot by Cristina. The video was quickly removed after it was filmed around May 27, but not before some eagle-eyed followers took a completely nude screenshot.

While Page Six has been working towards the end of the broadcast of this birthday outfit, representatives of "Cuomo Prime Time" presenter on CNN and his wife Cristina did not respond to multiple calls and emails to confirm that he is the distinguished presenter. of news. melt

However, Cuomo, the father of three children, has not been shy with the public exposure. He announced on March 31 that he had tested positive for coronavirus, and reported daily on his primetime schedule of his painful battle to overcome it.

And despite having a much-publicized discussion with a man on a bicycle while inspecting his new house under construction in the east, more than a week later, in late April, he released a video of his "official re-entry" from his quarantine in the basement . He said: “This is what I have been dreaming about for literally weeks. This is the dream, just being back here, doing normal things. "The performance led Maureen Callahan of The Post to call him a" regular Anne Frank of coronavirus. "