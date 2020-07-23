Chris Cuomo's CNN attempt to call Ted Cruz fails

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, called CNN's Chris Cuomo on Wednesday for challenging the senator to give him an interview on his show when the network only aired a fraction of a multi-minute interview he gave CNN earlier in the day. This week.

Cuomo challenged Cruz to come to his show and "present the case" in an earlier tweet with a retweeted video of Cruz criticizing the rise in unemployment compensation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

First question: show me the numbers please? #doyourjob, "added Cuomo.

Cruz quickly shot the "Prime Time" host, telling Cuomo that the clip he retweeted was from "CNN EXCLUSIVE yesterday … they largely refused to air."

He said he spoke to the network for almost seven minutes, but CNN only ran "15 seconds on television."

“When you broadcast the interviews you already have, then perhaps we can discuss new ones. #FakeNews #doyourjob, "he tweeted.

CNN did not immediately respond to an email from Fox News.

You did not specify which program played the clip. CNN included more of the interview on its website.