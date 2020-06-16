Chris Doyle as Iowa strength coach; AD Gary Barta standing next to coach Kirk Ferentz

The Iowa soccer team cut ties with strength coach Chris Doyle on Monday. The separation agreement will pay him more than $ 1.1 million after he was accused of mistreating African American players.

Iowa athletic director Gary Barta gave lifelong soccer coach Kirk Ferentz a vote of confidence after he had to address concerns of past and current players about the show's culture. Barta also noted Ferentz's success on the field, player development and the team's history of community service.

"I am still confident that Kirk Ferentz can lead this team to advance and many of the attributes that we are familiar with over the past 20 years … are still there and remain part of the foundation and who Kirk is," Barta said. . at a press conference

Doyle, who earned $ 800,000 a year and was the highest-paid strength and conditioning coach in college football, has denied any race-based "unethical or biased behavior." Under the agreement, Doyle will be paid 15 months of salary and unused vacation. There will be two payments of $ 556,249.50: the first on August 1 and the second on January 1. Doyle agreed not to take any legal action against the university, the board of regents, or the state of Iowa.

"I have worked diligently to have a positive impact on the lives of student athletes, to support them as they speak, and I look forward to continued growth," Doyle said in a prepared statement. "I am confident that my record and character will be confirmed in the course of the independent review. The university and I have reached an agreement and it is time to leave Iowa football. My family and I are looking forward to the next chapter. " . "

Ferentz is Iowa's all-time winning leader and enters his 22nd season as the longest serving coach in a Football Bowl subdivision program. Ferentz earned $ 5.5 million last year after the bonuses, and his contract runs through the 2025 season.

Barta was thrilled during the press conference, drowning twice, and mentioned race relations in his athletic department and in the United States.

"One thing I wanted to do, and it's really important to me, is to apologize to ex-athletes, coaches, staff, current student-athletes, anyone who has had a negative experience with Iowa football," said Barta. said. "When I say negative, if you felt mistreated, cheated, discriminated against, in any case, I am very sorry. We want everyone who participates in our program to have a great academic, athletic and social experience."

