Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling land Netflix roles in $ 200 million spy thriller

Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling will square off in a new Netflix thriller of the confident brain behind "Avengers: Endgame."

The writers and directors behind the Marvel Studios movie will bring "The Gray Man," a movie based on a series of bestselling Mark Greaney bestsellers, to the streaming giant, and the big wigs have pledged more than $ 200 million for the project that sees Evans in front of Gosling as his character's archenemy, according to Deadline.

The astronomical figure is significant given the fact that it will mark the first time in the history of the company that it has chosen to climb to such heights to fund a box office success of this scale.

Gosling, 39, is chosen to play a former CIA agent Court Gentry, who has since become a rental weapon, while Evans, also 39, plays former Gentry colleague Lloyd. Hansen, who is assigned the obvious task of chasing him. Gentry.

"The Gray Man" will be written and directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, two brothers Evans is incredibly familiar with, in the sense that the Russo brothers also directed "Captain America: The Winter Soldier," starring Evans in 2014.

By the deadline, "The Gray Man" will be produced by AGBO, the Russo brothers' newly created production arm, and the action thriller brings with it a cinematic vibe reminiscent of a mix of Jason Bourne and James Bond.

"The film is a true heads-up between those two great actors representing two different versions of the CIA, in what it can be and what it can do," Anthony Russo told Deadline. “For those who were fans of & # 39; Captain America: Winter Soldier & # 39 ;, we are the ones who moved to that territory in a more real environment. That's what this movie really means to us. "

Also, the original "Gray Man" project reportedly began development a few years ago in New Regency with Brad Pitt and James Gray linked to the project at the time, however the project was halted and the Russos went into action and they have developed quietly. for years, depending on the outlet.

With the wide reach of the "The Gray Man" novels, Russo's team aims to forge a franchise for the Greaney series.

Joe Russo, from the film's scale, added to Deadline: “The intention is for it to be competitive with any theater, and the ability to do it with Gosling and Evans is a dream for us. The idea is to create a franchise and build an entire universe, with Ryan at the center. We've all been committed to the first movie, and that has to be great to get us into the second movie. "

He continued: "These are killer teachers, and the Gosling characters are burned by the CIA and the Evans character has to go after him." We have an excellent working relationship with Netflix, and we go back almost 20 years with Scott Stuber. We formed AGBO to be an agnostic storytelling company, where we discover the best platform. We think Netflix is ​​the perfect place for this movie. "