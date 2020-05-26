Chris Evans defends MCU against film criticism again

Chris Evans is defending once again MCU from his critics More than a year after he officially retired as Captain America in Avengers EndgameThe actor remains closely associated with the franchise that played the role for nearly 10 years in various films. As Marvel Studios waits to begin Phase 4 after the Infinity Saga, everyone is waiting for how the movie series is going to change without some of its most notable faces like Steve Rogers and Tony Stark / Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) being gone. .

Starting in 2008, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige and his team risked everything to be able to produce their own movies starting with Jon Favreau. Iron Man. The inaugural project was a resounding success, but Phase 1 was not without obstacles. It was really through 2012 The Avengers That solidified the MCU's place in Hollywood, proving that Feige may be doing something. Seven years later, Final game It delivered on that promise of culmination with an epic box office success, making it the highest grossing film of all time. Despite all this, there are still those who are not impressed with what Marvel Studios can achieve.

Keep scrolling to continue reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: Every Marvel Story And Plot Theme The MCU Has Dropped

Evans addressed the recurring issues that some may have with the MCU in a new interview with THR & # 39; s Awards Chatter Podcast while promoting his new Apple TV + project, Defending Jacob. Faced with the argument that superhero franchises and that Marvel Studios is the main provider are bad for cinema, the actor responded by pointing out how easy it is to generalize when criticized in this way. While he admits that audiences may be used to the storytelling format by now, he believes the MCU is doing something special.

"We may be too used to the structure now, so I think it's easy to put it in the same category as movies of that nature. But I really think they stand out. And the caliber of talent they attract is a testament to that."





Last year, veteran filmmakers Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola said some harsh words when asked about the MCU, the first one the franchise considered. "no cinema" while the latter supports his fellow Italian-American filmmaker. It all erupted with notable people from the franchise like Robert Downey Jr., James Gunn, Joss Whedon, and Samuel L. Jackson, as well as other industry people who responded. In the end, everyone decided to agree to disagree. Evans and Scarlett Johansson shared their two pennies on the matter at the time, and these new comments are effectively based on what she said earlier. It makes sense that Evans has great respect for what the MCU can build as it has been part of the process. He has first-hand knowledge of what it takes to create movies and craft character stories. So when they are well received, it is a testimony that they are doing something right. For what it's worth, many have tried to copy the Marvel Studios storytelling format in recent years, only to fail, proving that building a series of interconnected movies really isn't easy.

Then MCUIn all three phases, 23 movies and multiple impersonators, some are understandably tired of superheroes and franchises already, but it's unfair to blame only Marvel Studios; after all, the public is still interested in his movies. That said, in order to address justified issues with the movie series, they must offer something significantly different in the future. For the past 10 years, its established format has worked, but over time, even fans will lose interest if they don't offer something new. People would just have to wait and see what they have in store for Phase 4.

More: Endgame's return to the battle of New York showed how each avenger changed

Source: THR & # 39; s Awards Chatter Podcast





How Justice League Snyder's Court Ends