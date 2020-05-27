Chris Evans explains why getting four fantastic roles meant so much to him

Chris Evans might be known around the world as Captain America, but years before becoming the Sentinel of Liberty, the actor dipped his toes into the Marvel universe as Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch in the first two Fantastic four Movie (s. Evans has been opened a few times late on how much Steve Rogers' role in the MCU means to him, but it turns out he landed the Fantastic four the concert was also a big problem for the star in the past.

While talking to the THR podcast, Evans recalled that the 2005 origins film for all four came in the early days of the superhero movie boom. He then went on to say that this was a huge leap for him in terms of his career. Furthermore, it also provided a personal boost, as he had just suffered a breakup shortly before receiving the good news.

"You try to remember the times in your life when you get those phone calls to get a job and I'm ashamed to admit that I don't always remember receiving those calls, but I do remember that one. There were many other personal things. I think I just got abandoned. I needed a Victoria I remember getting that phone call and thinking, “Aw yeah!” It really was a piece of paper that I enjoyed, it was the best paycheck I've ever received, it looked like it had turned a little corner and maybe I could turn this into another thing ".



For a long time, the original Fantastic four the films were widely mocked and criticized, but in recent years, probably since the terrible year of 2015 Fant4stic – fans have come to watch them in a more forgiving light. Evans' turn as Johnny is definitely one of the highlights of both the first and follow-up of 2007 Rise of the Silver Surfer. He clearly had a lot of fun playing fans, so it's not surprising to hear the actor talk about how he really enjoyed his time as a THR character.

Since Evans left the role, Michael B. Jordan portrayed him in 2015. Now Marvel has the rights to the team, he will no doubt be looking for a new actor to relight the Human Torch on the big screen in the next Fantastic four restart.