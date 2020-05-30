Chris Evans explains why he will probably never return to the MCU as Captain America

Chris Evans was recently asked about a possible return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Captain America. Avengers Endgame It opened in theaters just over a year ago and gave Steve Rogers the ending of his storybook. But will Evans return to the role after all that? This is a question that the actor will be asked for the next few years in almost every interview he does, which also applies to the rest of his Avengers co-stars.

Chris Evans won't be back in the iconic Captain America outfit right now. Graham Norton asked Evans if it really is the end of the road for Steve Rogers. "Yes, I think so," Evans replied. He went on to say, "It was a great race and we came out on such a high note that it would be risky to revisit it in my opinion. It was such a good experience and I think it's best to leave it at that." This may be bad news for some MCU fans, but Evans isn't ruling out a comeback, either.

If Chris Evans considered returning to the MCU, there would have to be a good reason behind this. Fans have already proposed a new movie, or Disney + series, where we see Captain America go back in time to deliver the Infinity Stones, as it only took a few seconds during Avengers Endgame. There are many things that could have happened on that journey through time, that might be worth exploring. Evans had this to say about getting back on paper.

"It is not a difficult no, but it is not an anxious yes either. I think Cap had a very complicated act of stopping the landing, and I think they did a good job of allowing him to complete his journey. If you are going to visit him again it cannot be a cash theft. It can't be just because the audience wants to be excited. What are we revealing? What are we adding to the story? A lot of things would have to come together. "

Some things are better left alone, and Avengers EndgameThe story may have to be left alone. Captain America, Iron Man, and Black Widow received their endings on the big screen. While it was a lot to take in, Chris Evans is grateful for the experience and continued to discuss why the film is so special to him. Evans explains.

"Everything since Endgame was really special to me because my headspace was very reflective and thankful. You almost feel like you're living in a memory; you feel like the moment is over, so & # 39; Really I'm trying to dive in and appreciate what this trip has been like. "

Avengers Endgame It is currently the highest grossing film of all time. For MCU fans, it was the perfect way to get out, although there were a few tears involved in the first screenings. As for Chris Evans, he is into new things, although he will always be Captain America, even if he never ends up returning to the role. He is there for life with the rest of his castmates. The interview with Chris Evans was originally conducted by the Graham Norton YouTube channel.

