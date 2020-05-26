Chris Evans says accepting to play Captain America was the best decision he's ever made

Chris Evans was an unknown relative when he was chosen as Captain America Back in 2010. Although he was not a complete stranger to the public or to the superhero genre, the part was, however, a life-changing break. To date, the character has appeared in 11 movies, led his own billion dollar franchise, had a major role in the highest grossing movie of all time. Yes, the life change covers it.

Retroactive logic would create the impression that saying yes to the part was a total no-brainer. How could you present that opportunity? But that was not always the case. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter & # 39; s Chatter Awards Podcast, Evans disclosed his anxieties before accepting the offer, a decision he said was the best he has ever made:

"It was the best decision I have ever made, and I really owe it to Kevin Feige for being persistent and helping me avoid making a big mistake." To be honest, all the things I feared never came true. I fell in love with Steve Rogers pretty quickly. "

The actor went on to describe the tranquility of working alongside Avengers Co-star Chris Hemsworth gave him, who found himself dealing with the same emotions:

“It was nice to have Chris Hemsworth around because he was having it too. I mean, at that time Downey & # 39; s Downey and Scarlett’s Scarlett (Johansson). And (Mark) Ruffalo and (Jeremy) Renner, at the time, were also crushing him. ” "Hemsworth and I were very new and we also had the independents, so I think we shared our anxiety, and at least that made it a little bit more comforting."

Fighting the pressures of being a leading man (on a big project) for the first time is completely understandable. It is often forgotten that Hollywood stars are also human beings. I remember Hugh Jackman discussing his nerves in the first X Men movie, finding solace in the guidance of his more experienced colleagues, Messrs. Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart. It is a parable for anyone who is dealing with the nausea of ​​getting out of their comfort zone, don't let your nerves stop you for things. The nerves will pass, losing an opportunity is forever.

That was an unusually motivating article. Rest assured, cruel ambivalence will return as quickly as possible. Maybe I am sick. I leave you to reflect on the case of history. What if Kevin Feige had not convinced Chris Evans to have a crack in Captain America? Who knows who we would have had on our screens instead.