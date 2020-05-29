Chris Evans says it would be risky to return as Captain America

In the period before Avengers EndgameMost thought that Steve Evans of Chris Evans /Captain America probably wouldn't make it to the end credits. This was all because his contract with Marvel Studios had ended and, after a decade, he was ready to go ahead and do something else (and relax his ridiculously strict fitness regimen).

In the end, Steve Rogers got a well-deserved happy ending and was able to spend his life in romantic happiness with the woman he loved. Still, since then there has been talk that Evans might return, possibly appearing on the upcoming Disney + show. The falcon and the winter soldier.

But in a recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show, the actor denied it. He was asked if Final game It really was the end of Steve Rogers and he answered like this:

"Yes, I think it is. It was a great race and we came out on such a high note that it would be risky to revisit it in my opinion. "

This fits with his earlier comments about reverting to the role, in which he said he was concerned that it would be seen as "cash theft." I'm also with Evans on this as there are plenty of new heroes coming to the MCU in the coming years (most notably the Fantastic Four and X-Men) and it would be a shame to mess up so well ending.

That being said, there have been persistent rumors that the actor is not yet completely finished with the role, and while we don't imagine he will ever return full-time, some cameos here and there surely can & # 39; It's not discarded. True, Evans seems to be saying with the previous comment that it's over, but then again, it's not like he wants to spoil the surprise of a future appearance, right?

Whatever the case, while Captain AmericaThe story could be over, his actions are sure to cast a long shadow over the rest of MCU's Final game ahead.