Chris Evans says taking the role of Captain America is the best decision he's ever made

Until very recently, Chris Evans was at the center of the largest film franchise in history, playing the role of Steve Rogers, also known as Captain America in more than two decades of movies within the MCU. Recently, during a THR podcast celebrating the launch of their new Apple TV + production, Defending Jacob, the actor reflected on his time in the starry uniform.

It was the best decision I've ever made, and I really owe it to [Marvel boss] Kevin Feige for being persistent and helping me avoid making a giant mistake. To be honest, all the things I feared never came true. I fell in love with Steve Rogers pretty quickly.

Chris Evans has spoken frequently about how he turned down the role of Captain America multiple times before finally accepting the role. Prior to his entry into the MCU, Evans had been part of smaller productions, and the prospect of hitching his car to the Marvel giant and the public scrutiny that would follow was daunting.

The actor has revealed in the past that he suffered anxiety attacks on the set of his movies, and the fact that the MCU was such a gigantic company only made those attacks worse. Under these conditions, Evans found Chris-Hemsworth, a newcomer to the MCU, a much-needed pillar of support.

"It was nice to have Chris Hemsworth around because he was going through that too. I mean, at that time Downey & # 39; s Downey and Scarlett & # 39; s Scarlett [Johansson]. And [Mark] Ruffalo and [Jeremy] Renner, at the time, they were crushing him. " , too. Hemsworth and I were very new and we also had the independents and I think we shared our anxiety, and at least that made it a little bit more comforting. "

Now, the actor considers accepting the role the best decision of his life, even if a certain section of the audience and the filmmakers dismiss superhero movies as unimportant CGI bang parties. In response to such criticism, Evans notes the level of talent the MCU attracts.

"We may be too used to the structure now, so I think it's easy to put it in the same category as movies of that nature. But I really think they stand out. And the caliber of talent they attract is a testament to that."

The actor ended his journey in the MCU with Avengers Endgame, who saw Steve Rogers defeat Thanos and travel to the past to live the rest of his days with his lost love, Peggy. In the days since he left the role of Captain America, Evans has been critically acclaimed for playing the role of Ransom Drysdale in the big hit. Knives out. The next one will be seen in the crime drama series Defending Jacob, where the actor plays the role of a small-town district attorney who must fight a case involving his teenage son, who has been charged with murder. This news originated from The Hollywood Reporter.

