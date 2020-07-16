Chris Evans sending the shield of & # 39; Captain America & # 39; to Bridger Walker

The Captain America star sent a video message to 6-year-old Bridger Walker, who saved his four-year-old sister from a dog attack. Walker was seriously injured and required a two-hour, 90-point surgery on his face.

"Captain America here, so I read your story, I saw what you did and I am sure you have heard a lot about this in the last days, but let me be the next to tell you, friend, you are a hero, what you did was so brave, So selfless, your sister is so lucky to have you as an older brother. Your parents must be very proud of you, "Evans said in a video message posted on an Instagram page started by Walker's aunt. "I'm going to locate your address and send you a real Captain America shield because friend, you deserve it."

When asked by Walker's father why he jumped between his sister and the dog, he is said to have told them, "If anyone had to die, I thought it should be me," according to the family's statement obtained by CNN.

The young man also caught Anne Hathaway's attention.