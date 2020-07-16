Chris Evans sending the shield of & # 39; Captain America & # 39; to Bridger Walker

"Captain America here, so I read your story, I saw what you did and I am sure you have heard a lot about this in the last days, but let me be the next to tell you, friend, you are a hero, what you did was so brave, So selfless, your sister is so lucky to have you as an older brother. Your parents must be very proud of you, "Evans said in a video message posted on an Instagram page started by Walker's aunt. "I'm going to locate your address and send you a real Captain America shield because friend, you deserve it."
When asked by Walker's father why he jumped between his sister and the dog, he is said to have told them, "If anyone had to die, I thought it should be me," according to the family's statement obtained by CNN.
The young man also caught Anne Hathaway's attention.
"I'm not an avenger, but I know a superhero when I see him," Hathaway wrote on Instagram alongside photos of Bridger and his sister. "I can only hope to be half as brave in my life as you are in yours, Bridger. I wish you an easy recovery and many great rocks. Hello @markruffalo, do you need a teammate?"
The family says that Mark Ruffalo, Tom Holland, Hugh Jackman, Zachary Levi, brothers Russo and Robbie Amell are among those who have approached them.