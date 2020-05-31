Chris Evans still can't finish the role of Captain America

Before the launch of Avengers Endgame, most people thought that Steve Evans of Chris Evans /Captain America he probably wouldn't make it out of the movie alive. After all, his contract with Marvel Studios was over, and after playing the role for so long, he seemed ready to move on and do something different with his career.

However, as we all know, Steve Rogers got a well-deserved happy ending in the movie and his bow was tied almost perfectly. However, for the past year or so, there has been constant speculation that Evans could return, possibly even appearing in the upcoming Disney Plus series. The falcon and the winter soldier.

But while making a recent appearance in The Graham Norton Show, the actor shot down any chance of return. He was asked if Final game It really was the end of his MCU career and he said the following:

"Yes, I think it is. It was a great race and we came out on such a high note that it would be risky to revisit it in my opinion. "

Of course, many people took this at face value, assuming Evans was really done with Captain America. But it is important to remember that actors lie all the time, either out of necessity (because they are under contract not to reveal future roles) or simply because they want to keep the surprise intact. And it seems like that's exactly what Evans is doing here.

Coming to Twitter earlier today, unsuspecting Daniel Richtman tweeted a cryptic message, responding to IGN's story that Evans will not be returning as Cap. Although he didn't confirm anything, his message, the emoji he chose, and the fact that he has a proven track record when it comes to Marvel scoops really says it all.

See for yourself below:

Never say never 😉 https://t.co/9LBEwgEbxU – Daniel Richtman #BlackLivesMatter (@DanielRPK) May 31, 2020

Of course, Marvel hasn't released an official comment on the matter yet, but Richtman's track aligns with much of what We Got This Covered has heard from our own sources. Being that Evans still has some cameos to come.

We don't imagine that he will ever return to the role full time, but given how beloved a character is in the MCU, and how there are still various things that he can explore with him, it would be foolish to rule a return of Steve Rogers Captain America sometime.