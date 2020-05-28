Chris Evans talks about the MCU's favorite moments and his love for Robert Downey Jr.

Marvel Cinematic Universe has been on our screens for over a decade, delighting audiences everywhere with a plethora of memorable cinematic moments. Now, Captain America the First Avenger Himself, Chris Evans, has revealed some of his most cherished MCU moments, starting with a 2014 fan-favorite scene. Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

"The Russos are real, real moviegoers, and they have so much knowledge and love for certain scenes in certain movies. And you can tell when they get excited about certain moments they want to make iconic; they were really excited about that first scene elevator fight in Winter Soldier "

"You could tell they wanted it to be special, and as a result, that's one of my favorite fighting sequences. And at the moment with the helicopter, they said, listen, they had a head shot, they had a position, posture in their mind. You can see when they are excited that you are just one piece of the puzzle in their creative vision. "

The action packed moment in The winter soldier it is a particular highlight within the MCU, and involves Captain America taking on a gang of Hydra minions within the confines of an elevator. The intense fight sequence shows what Cap is capable of, and ends with a patriotic Avenger shield trick.

Chris Evans also spoke about his last on-screen appearance on Avengers Endgameespecially his scenes sharing the screen with Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr.

"And beyond that, everything from Endgame was really special to me because my headspace was so much on the reflective and thankful side. You almost feel like you're living in a memory; you feel like it's almost as if the moment has already passed, so you're really just trying to soak up and appreciate what this trip has been like. "

"Like I said, in Endgame, there are so many cool moments. I love the scenes with Downey. I love to see the evolution of those two characters. They usually give Cap great motivational speeches and stuff like that. Any one of those scenes where there's all together, and it's a really thoughtful and special moment. "

Evans has also recently reflected on his decision to join the Marvel Universe in the coveted role of Captain America, saying "It was the best decision I've ever made, and I really owe it to [Marvel boss] Kevin Feige for being persistent and helping me avoid making a giant mistake. To be honest, all the things I feared never really came to fruition. port. I fell in love with Steve Rogers pretty quickly. "

While Evans's time in the MCU now seems to be at an end, there is always an opportunity for the actor to return to the fold and for Steve Rogers to collect the shield again. Many fans are still waiting to see a miniseries of some sort that describes Cap's journey through time to return the Infinity Stones to their rightful place. Until then, we will always have the scene of the elevator fight. This comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.

Themes: Captain America, Avengers