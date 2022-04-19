The Thor franchise has always been a fan favorite, and this latest installment looks like it will be no different. Chris Hemsworth is back as Thor, and he is more powerful than ever. In the teaser, Thor talks about how he is a god without a plan.

This seems to set the stage for an epic showdown between Thor and then his old nemesis, Loki. Be sure to check back for updates on Thor: Love and Thunder as they become available!

The plotline of the ‘Thor Love and Thunder’

The Thor Love and Thunder’ has (Chris Hemsworth) as the God of Thunder without his hammer, is set to face off against his old nemesis Loki.

Thor: Love and Thunder are shaping up to be one of the most anticipated movies of next year. With Chris Hemsworth reprising his role as Thor, and Taika Waititi returning to direct, fans are in for a treat. The teaser trailer released today only heightens the anticipation, as it gives us a glimpse of what Thor is up to now that he is hammer-less. And it appears that he’s having a wonderful time!

It’s great to see Thor enjoying himself and having fun, but it’s also clear that he is still struggling with the loss of his hammer. Thor: Love and Thunder are sure to be an emotional rollercoaster, and then we can’t wait to see what Chris Hemsworth brings to the table in this new installment.

Character names of the Thor Love and Thunder

The main characters are listed below:

Karen Gillan as Nebula

Taika Waititi as Korg(voice)

Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher

Natalie Portman as Jane Foster

Bradley Cooper as Rocket(voice)

Matt Damon as Actor Loki

Chris Pratt as Peter Quill

Vin Diesel as Groot(voice)

Chris Hemsworth as Thor

Russell Crowe as Zeus

Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie

Melissa McCarthy as Actor Hela

Sam Neill as Actor Odin

Dave Bautista as Drax

Pom Klementieff as Mantis

Jaimie Alexander as Sif

Luke Hemsworth as Actor Thor

Sean Gunn as Kraglin

The broken Mjolnir from Thor: Ragnarok could be concealing an even more formidable device

Thor: Love & Thunder is indeed an upcoming American action movie directed by Marvel Studios & inspired upon that Marvel Comics icon Thor.

The film is directed by Taika Waititi from a script he wrote with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and features Chris Hemsworth as Thor alongside Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, and Christian Bale.

Thor: Love and Thunder is the sequel to Thor: Ragnarok (2017) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), and the fourth film in the Thor franchise.

In May 2021, Waititi said that Thor: Love and Thunder would be “insane” and “the most insane Marvel movie ever made”. He also said that Thor would be “a completely different character” in the film and that Thor: Ragnarok was just “the set up to everything that happens in this movie”.

First official poster for Marvel’s ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’. Hitting theaters July 2022. pic.twitter.com/2YFhVHv6AO — MovieRankings.net (@LightsCameraPod) December 11, 2021

Following a long look at the teaser for Thor: Love & Thunder, fans have speculated that Thor is gay

Some viewers have interpreted Thor’s (Chris Hemsworth) look as also a sign that he could be gay or bisexual.

The scene in question features Thor and Tessa Thompson’s character, Valkyrie, sitting side by side at a table. As they look at each other, Thor gives Valkyrie a long, intense stare.

While Thor may be simply admiring Valkyrie’s beauty, some viewers believe that Thor may be attracted to her.

This wouldn’t be the first time a Marvel character has been implied to be LGBTQIA+. In the comics, Valkyrie is bisexual and Thor has been in relationships with both men and women.

The success of the Thor Love and Thunder

The Thor Love and Thunder is already a success. Thor: Ragnarok was a huge hit with audiences and critics, grossing over $850 million at the worldwide box office. With Thor: Love and Thunder, it seems that Marvel is looking to replicate that success. The film will see Thor teaming up with Valkyrie and the Guardians of the Galaxy to take on Thor's evil sister, Hela. What did you think of the Thor: Love and Thunder teaser trailer? Are you excited about the movie?