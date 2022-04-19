It’s been confirmed- Thor 4 is happening! But there are some big changes brewing for the God of Thunder. In a recent interview, Chris Hemsworth revealed that he is done playing Thor after Thor: Ragnarok. Hemsworth stated, “I believe I’ve learned my lesson.”

“Of being frank, I’m itching to change it up a bit.” The destiny of Thor is now in doubt, but the announcement might’ve made everything so much more fascinating that Natalie Portman is interested in lifting Mjolnir. Stay tuned for more Thor 4 news as it develops!

The plotline of the Thor 4

The Thor 4 movie is still under wraps, but with Hemsworth out and Portman possibly in, it’s sure to be an interesting film. Thor: Ragnarok was a huge success, so the pressure is on for Thor: Love and Thunder to deliver. We’ll have to wait and see how this all plays out, but one thing is for sure- Thor: Love and Thunder is shaping up to be a must-see film.

Thor: Love & Thunder is an upcoming American action movie directed by Marvel Studios & distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, inspired on the Marvel Comics figure Thor. It is intended to be the sequel to Thor: Ragnarok (2017) and the fourth film in the Thor franchise. The film is directed by Taika Waititi from a screenplay by Eric Pearson and stars Chris Hemsworth as Thor alongside Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, and Christian Bale.

All you need to know about the Thor 4

Thor: Ragnarok was a huge success, so the pressure is on for Thor: Love and Thunder to deliver. We don’t know too much about the movie yet, but the Thor: Love and Thunder teaser trailer that was released at San Diego Comic-Con this year gave us a taste of what’s to come. The most exciting thing about the Thor: Love and Thunder teaser is that it seems to confirm that Natalie Portman’s character, Jane Foster, will be taking up the mantle of Thor.

We see her lift Mjolnir, and Thor says, “I knew it,” with a look of admiration on his face. This is huge news for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as Jane Foster is the first female Thor in the comics. We also see that Chris Hemsworth’s character is done with superheroine, as he hands over his hammer to Thor and says, “I’m not Thor.” It’s unclear what this means for the character, but it’s safe to say that Hemsworth is passing the torch to Portman.

Character names of the ‘Thor 4’

The following is a list of the main actors:

Karen Gillanbas Nebula

Taika Waititi as Korg(voice)

Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher

Natalie Portman as Jane Foster…

Bradley Cooper as Rocket(voice)

Matt Damon as Actor Loki

Chris Pratt as Peter Quill

Vin Diesel as Groot(voice)

Chris Hemsworth as Thor

Russell Crowe as Zeus

Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie

Melissa McCarthy as Actor Hela

Sam Neill as Actor Odin

Dave Bautista as Drax

Pom Klementieff as Mantis

Jaimie Alexander as Sif

Luke Hemsworth as Actor Thor

Sean Gunn as Kraglin

Public reaction to ‘Thor 4’

The following is a review that was left on Thor’s Facebook page:

I am so excited for Thor four!!!! I love how they are including more women in this one and can’t wait to see what happens with Natalie Portman’s character.

Thor is my favorite superhero and I can’t wait to see what happens in this movie!!!

The Thor series has always been one of my favorites. I loved the first two movies, but the third one didn’t quite live up to the hype.

I’m hoping that Thor: Ragnarok will be a return to form for the franchise. Chris Hemsworth is great as Thor and I love seeing him team up with Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie.

I’m also excited to see Natalie Portman return as Thor’s love interest, Jane Foster. Thor: Ragnarok is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated movies of 2017 and I can’t wait to see it!

What made you feel about the promo for Thor: Ragnarok? Are you excited about the movie?