Chris Hemsworth says he found it intimidating working on extraction

Chris Hemsworth has had a major career in Hollywood since 2009 when he played Captain Kirk's father in the Star Trek restart. Two years later, he was cast as Thor and has since been in action movies and comedies working with such legendary directors as Michael Mann and Ron Howard. But despite so many roles in some of the biggest movies, he says he works at Extraction It was the most "intimidating" to date.

While talking to WWE champion Drew McIntrye on the WWE YouTube channel, Hemsworth explained why his last role was so challenging.

“They had the main stunt coordinator, stunt director for (Avengers: Endgame) who wanted to lead it. So the group of us got together and wanted us to make the craziest action movie out there. To push the envelope and do things that were quite unique to the action space. Very few special effects. Very little blue screen / green screen – just do it all on camera. So it was kind of intimidating to launch from the start just because it meant the nature of the way we were shooting, we couldn't have too many stunt doubles and replacements etc. "

Sounds like a wet Tom Cruise dream. Despite essentially getting his film training while making great Marvel movies, director Sam Hargrave went to the old school for his directorial debut. Hands-on stunts were essential to tell your story without mentioning Extraction I didn't exactly have the budget for an Avengers movie.



And those films require a lot of visual effects, which generally means that the actors are on a sound stage in front of a blue or green screen and use their imaginations during numerous scenes. That was not the cast with Extraction and Hemsworth is proud of the work they did despite the difficulties.

"So I had to do 90-95% of that. But I must say one of the most gratifying movies I've ever worked on just because every day I would accomplish something; it felt like we had done something very special. "

It is not known how many blows and bruises he suffered during filming. In a dangerous trick, the actor falls down a flight of stairs. This is the life of an action star. No wonder he was intimidated by that. His character is essentially a moving weapon that will do whatever it takes to get this kid into the right hands.

The film could not have had a better time with everyone who stayed home to practice social distancing during the pandemic. Extraction is one of Netflix's most successful original features and a sequel is already in development. If Hemsworth plans to do more of these, in addition to playing Thor, he'd better keep up.