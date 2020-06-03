Chris Hemsworth’s 10 Best Action Hero Moments

Netflix had another big hit on its hands with the recent release of the action movie Extraction. The film stars Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake, a highly trained mercenary who takes on the dangerous mission of rescuing the kidnapped son of a crime lord.

The film is a non-stop action journey with Hemsworth giving an impressive performance like this rude kicking. It shows that he has a promising career in the action genre outside of the MCU. From the incredible fight scenes to the brutal shootings, there are many moments that let the protagonist shine. Here are Chris Hemsworth's best action hero moments Extraction.

10 Waterfall jump

When Rake is featured in the movie, he doesn't look that impressive. He is drinking and hanging out with his friends at the edge of a massive waterfall. But then Rake gets up from his chair, walks to the edge of the cliff, and jumps into the water without hesitation.

It's an interesting way of introducing the character, not with an action scene, but showing that even on his day off, he plays with life and death. It also hints at Rake's death wish that plays a big role in the movie.

9 9 Rescue

The rake's target on his mission is a young man named Ovi, who is detained in a city run by one of his father's rivals. The real excuse comes pretty early in the movie and shows how effective raking is as an operative.

After being taken to an apartment building where the boy is kept, Rake inspects the area and takes him out. Upon leaving, Rake kills the guards and returns to the apartment. Although outnumbered, Rake shoots, punches, and throws the thugs, doing a quick job before grabbing the boy.

8 Rake to the face

Given the hero's name, it's fitting that Rake's most memorable death in the movie is with a royal rake. While fighting the thugs in the apartment, Rake grabs anything and everything he can to fight them.

At one point, he takes a rake and breaks it on the back of a bad boy. Then use the wooden handle to impale the man before taking another man and sticking his face into the tips of the rake. It is a brutal and bloody death.

7 7 Car chase

Rake soon realizes that leaving the city alive won't be as easy as he is chased by the boy's bodyguard, Saju, who seeks to save Ovi himself. Wanting to be paid for his work, Rake takes the boy and runs, starting the epic sequence from the movie.

The sequence begins with Rake and Ovi stealing a car and entering a chase with the Saju and the police behind them. It is a chaotic and exciting chase full of crashes and shootings.

6 6 Apartment fight

The sequence of a shot continues as Rake and Ovi take refuge in an apartment complex with numerous corrupt cops chasing them. Stealth Rake makes his way through the complex before losing Ovi.

The sequence then takes Ovi's point of view, where the audience watches Rake's relentless and brutal attempts to break through enemies and reach their target. It makes Rake look almost scary because of how unstoppable he is.

5 5 Fight with saju

The sequence of a shot ends when Rake and Saju confront and fight each other. Their fight starts at the apartment complex before they get off the balcony and hit the streets.

It's interesting to see these two men fighting each other as they share the same unwavering drive to protect the boy, but don't realize they could help each other out. Both are skilled fighters, but Rake is more of a force of nature that won't be shot down as easily as Saju thought.

4 4 Children fighting

There's not a lot of humor in this movie, but there is a particularly dark comedy moment when Rake meets a street gang of young men looking to get him out. With the whole city looking for him, even the youngest wants a piece of rake.

Seeing that Rake just took out a few dozen trained adults, it's pretty clear these kids can't compete with him. And while it makes them easier, he's not afraid to kick them in the butt. Who knew it would be so entertaining to see Chris Hemsworth hitting a group of children?

3 Fight with gaspar

While the entire city of assassins is against Rake, he has a friend who can help, or so he thinks. Gaspar (David Harbor) is a fellow mercenary Rake has worked with in the past and lives on the outskirts of town.

Gaspar allows him and Ovi to rest at home, but it soon becomes clear that Gaspar was also bought by the local crime lord and plans to kill the boy. He and Rake fight brutally hand-to-hand, allowing Hemsworth and Harbor to show off their fighting skills.

2 Batting practice

After nearly killing each other multiple times, Rake and Saju finally decide to team up to bring Ovi to safety. His plan is for Ovi and Saju to head to the bridge outside the city, while Rake provides them with a distraction.

During his distraction, Rake turns into a one-man army, facing countless teams of baddies. In an especially impressive moment, Rake lifts a man and swings him like a baseball bat against another man and breaks his back.

one Separation bridge

The climax of the film is a bloody and emotional fight on the bridge as Rake desperately tries to get Ovi to safety. With Saju slain and Rake's team at the other end of the bridge, Rake gives all he has left to kill the remaining baddies and save Ovi.

With multiple bullets in him, Rake still won't give up, staggering across the bridge and taking out anyone he meets. He eventually sees Ovi come to safety just as Rake is shot again. He moves to the edge of the bridge and falls into the water knowing that his mission has been accomplished.

