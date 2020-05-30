Chris Jericho shares details on the production of the Stadium Stampede match | Newsdio

While doing an interview with ESPN, Chris Jericho spoke about his last game under the AEW banner that received high praise from fans.

The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks and Adam Page) vs. The Inner Circle (Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Chris Jericho, Santana and Ortiz) at a Stadium Stampede Match served as the main event for AEW Double or Nothing pay-event per view.

It was a wild game that had all kinds of moments since Page chased Guevara while riding a horse, a fight in a bar, Matt Jackson hitting suplexes on the football field and much more.

In this interview, he gave some details about the production of the contest.

"When you shoot a movie, there are weeks, months of filming, weeks and months of editing. All those different things. We filmed the entire Stadium Stampede in nine hours. From 9pm to 6am Friday night to Saturday night. Tomorrow. And we had three hours to edit it before we had to take it to the truck. What we created in that time period is monumental. We should literally win an Emmy for that. "

Jericho continued talking about how everyone was on the same page since everyone knew what they wanted. He spoke about how everyone went to the Jacksonville Jaguars' TIAA Bank Field on Thursday to see what they could do. When he got there, Jericho knew that they would have to dress up a bit because it is an empty stadium.

Jericho noticed how they made this incredible show that no one had seen before and that embodied everything that is professional wrestling.

“It was serious, it was dangerous, it was impressive, it was fun, it was creative, it was unique, it was adventurer. It really was more a short film than a game. And that is what we wanted. It's one of my favorite things and one of the best things I've done in 30 years in this business. "

Jericho also discussed his fight with Mike Tyson from Wednesday's AEW Dynamite episode, his WWE angle and more. You can see the full interview here.