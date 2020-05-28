Chris Jericho welcomes opponent for next week's AEW Dynamite | Newsdio

It didn't take long for AEW to announce Chris Jericho's opponent in next week's AEW Dynamite episode.

After the announcement that the former AEW heavyweight world champion would be in action on the show against an unknown opponent, the promotion confirmed to the competitor that he will share the ring with him in a video post on Twitter overnight.

Of course, Jericho and his brothers from the Inner Circle got into a fight with Mike Tyson, in addition to some of his cornerbacks that include former UFC champions Vitor Belfort, Rashad Evans and Henry Cejudo. This ended the transmission. For more information on that, click here.

In the video, which you can see below, Jericho was being escorted behind the scenes when he passed Colt Cabana. Jericho blamed Cabana for the incident and the promotion confirmed the booking of matches between them for next week.

All Elite Wrestling will record this episode of Dynamite from Jacksonville, Florida on Daily’s Place on Thursday. Here is the updated card:

AEW TNT Championship Match:

Cody Rhodes (champion) vs. Jungle Boy

AEW Tag Team Championship Match:

Hangman Page and Kenny Omega (champions) against Kip Sabian and Jimmy Havoc

Singles Party:

Chris Jericho will be in action against Colt Cabana