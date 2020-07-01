Chris Murphy Says Trump Is Undermining His Experts: "It's Almost Like We Have Two Different Federal Governments"

The option to safely reopen while following the prevention guidelines is "why is it so impossible for us to watch the experts who testified today say all the right things, and then have the President weaken them daily," said the Connecticut Democrat CNN's Anderson Cooper. .

"It is almost as if we have two different federal governments, two parallel governments today," added Murphy.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, The National Institutes of Health and its parent agency, the Department of Health and Human Services, "say keep your distance, keep things closed until it's safe to reopen , wear masks, "continued the senator. . "And then you have the President undermining daily."

Dr. Anthony Fauci, a member of the coronavirus task force who is the country's leading infectious disease expert, told lawmakers on Capitol Hill earlier that day that he would not be surprised if the United States sees new cases of coronavirus increase to 100,000 per day.