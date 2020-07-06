Chris Paul Recalls 2011 Lakers Banned Trade: "We Were Hot"

Chris Paul came close to being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2011.

The Lakers, New Orleans Hornets and Houston Rockets had agreed on a three-team trade that would have put Los Angeles back on top of the NBA. A backcourt from Paul and Kobe Bryant would have been almost unstoppable at the time.

But then-NBA Commissioner David Stern vetoed the exchange for "basketball reasons." Paul was later changed to Los Angeles Clippers.

Paul recalled the banned exchange on the "Knuckleheads" podcast with Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles. He said he was furious when he heard that the trade had been rejected.

"I was on the phone with my brother and my agent, and all of that," he said, according to Silver Screen and Roll. "We are looking for a plane to get to New Orleans and take us to Los Angeles … let's say my agent clicked, said, wait, clicked and then came back and started to stutter. And we were hot. We were hot We and Kobe had talked You know what I'm saying? We had already talked and all that. And it was a lot. It was a lot. "

Paul would spend six seasons with the Clippers and win five All-Star picks.

However, the point guard doesn't yet have an NBA Finals appearance or a championship ring.